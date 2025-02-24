Deputy Minister Manamela hosts young minds at Try-a-Skill Careers Expo in Limpopo, 21 Feb

The Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr. Buti Manamela, successfully hosted and delivered a keynote address at the Try-A-Skill Careers Expo at Vhembe TVET College, Makwarela Campus, inspiring hundreds of learners to embrace vocational education as a viable and rewarding career path.

The event brought together over 760 learners from 71 schools, educators, industry professionals, and government representatives, all eager to explore career opportunities in TVET education and skilled trades. The expo, designed as an interactive platform, gave learners a hands-on experience in various vocational fields, including engineering, mechatronics, plumbing, hospitality, IT, renewable energy, and robotics.

Unlocking the Power of Skills-Based Education

In his address, Deputy Minister Manamela emphasized the importance of technical and vocational training in shaping the country’s workforce and tackling youth unemployment.

“The Try-A-Skill Careers Expo is about showing young people that the future is full of opportunities beyond traditional career paths. We want to inspire learners to discover their hidden talents, engage with new and emerging technologies, and see vocational training as a gateway to success,” said Manamela.

He further highlighted that government and industry partnerships are key in ensuring that TVET graduates are workplace-ready and equipped with 21st-century skills.

A Day of Learning, Engagement, and Opportunity

The expo featured a range of interactive exhibitions and skill demonstrations, allowing learners to try various trades and gain insights from industry professionals.

• SETAs, industry partners, and educators were on-site to provide career advice and discuss pathways available in the TVET sector.

• FESTO, NSFAS, and CET College representatives engaged learners on funding opportunities and study options.

• A dedicated robotics session showcased advancements in technology and automation.

• Workplace readiness programs were introduced to learners interested in apprenticeships and learnerships.

Despite the wet weather conditions, a marquee was set up to accommodate exhibitors, ensuring that learners could engage in all planned activities without disruption.

A Call to Action for Learners

Deputy Minister Manamela encouraged learners to embrace TVET education and to take advantage of the career pathways and funding opportunities available through the Department of Higher Education and Training.

“TVET Colleges are not second-choice institutions – they are centers of excellence for those who want to become entrepreneurs, skilled professionals, and innovators. We urge young people to explore the opportunities available and to see vocational training as a path to success,” he added.

Looking Ahead

The success of the Try-A-Skill Careers Expo highlights the growing importance of skills-based education in South Africa. With strong partnerships between government, industry, and education institutions, TVET colleges continue to play a pivotal role in addressing youth unemployment and preparing the next generation for the workforce.

📅 Date: 21 February 2025

Media enquiries:

📞 Mr. Mandla Tshabalala

📧 Email: Tshabalala.M@dhet.gov.za

📱 Mobile: 084 304 6239

📞 Ms. Munzhedzi Makhuvha

📧 Email: Makhuvha.M@vhembecollege.edu.za

📱 Mobile: 064 750 0250

