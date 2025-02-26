Forest Hills Lab Announces the Appointment of Dr. Eddy Zhu as Chief CMC Officer

PARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forest Hills Lab (“FHL”), an innovative global life sciences company focused on regenerative medicine and medical aesthetics, announces the appointment of Eddy Zhu, Ph.D., as Chief CMC Officer. With extensive experience in commercial manufacturing, pharmaceutical development and regulatory approvals, Dr. Zhu is a highly accomplished scientific professional with a proven track record of success as a leader in technical R&D excellence, resulting in numerous peer-reviewed publications, multiple formulation patents, and regulatory approval.“We are excited to have Eddy join FHL as the new Chief CMC Officer,” said Alex Yang, J.D., LL.M., Chair and Chief Executive Officer at FHL. “Eddy’s expertise in commercial manufacturing and pharmaceutical development will be invaluable as we continue to realize significant advancement in FHL's clinical development.”Dr. Zhu was most recently the Product Development Lead at Sanofi, where he played a critical role in pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical formulation and development across oral solids, liquids and injectables. Dr. Zhu also served as a director for the Parenteral Drug Development Team at WuXi AppTec, focusing on small molecule compound, peptide, peptide-drug-conjugate (PDC), and nucleotide projects. Dr. Zhu has held various senior positions with increasing responsibilities in both MNC and small startup environments.Dr. Zhu holds a Ph.D. in Applied Biological Sciences from Ghent University, A Master’s degree in Food Technology from K.U. Leuven and Ghent University through the inter-university program and a Bachelor’s degree in Plant Protection from Guangxi University. Dr. Zhu also holds a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification from the Project Management Institute (PMI).“I am honored to join FHL team and lead the development and implementation of CMC strategies,” commented Dr. Zhu. “I look forward to being a key contributor to accelerate FHL’s pipeline development and bring safe and effective therapies to patients and families living with neurodegenerative conditions.”About Forest Hills LabForest Hills Lab is an innovative global life sciences company focused on regeneration and committed to improving well-being in our rapidly aging society. The therapeutics division of Forest Hills Lab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical platform with seven potentially disease-modifying therapies for neurological conditions. Our candidates have demonstrated promising outcomes in addressing various neurodegenerative disease pathways. Our lead pipeline candidates include FHL-101, which has recently completed a Phase 1 clinical trial, and FHL-301, which is preparing to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial in Parkinson’s disease. Our platform seeks partners to add candidates to our pipeline towards clinical-stage development, collaborating on its co-development and licensing-out possibilities. For more information, please visit fhltherapeutics.com and www.foresthillslab.com About Mstone Partners Forest Hills Lab’s largest shareholder is Mstone Partners, an incubator of biotech, healthcare and AI companies. Mstone founds, staffs, develops, and grows portfolio companies by building upon novel technology as well as human and investment capital. Mstone has also established several companies under its platform, managing a portfolio of drug development companies in a centralized, hub-and-spoke model.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.