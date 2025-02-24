Nomad Internet Wholesale⁦ Goes Live, Empowering Americans to become an Internet Service Provider Overnight

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nomad Internet, a leading provider of internet services in America, has announced the launch of Nomad Internet Wholesale , a total paradigm shift in wireless connectivity, transforming Nomad Internet from a service provider to a wholesaler enabler. As a business-in-a-box solution, Nomad Internet Wholesale lets anyone become their own Internet Service Provider (ISP). Nomad Internet Wholesale provides the technology, equipment, marketing tools, and support to help Americans sell high-speed internet under their own brand. The user has full control over pricing, branding, and customer service.





While announcing the launch of Nomad Internet Wholesale, Jaden Garza, CINO at Nomad Internet, shared on LinkedIn , “The future of Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) is here, and we’re making it easier than ever for entrepreneurs and businesses to launch their own ISP instantly—all from the comfort of home.”

Nomad Internet Wholesale: A Complete Turnkey Solution.

For years, major telecom firms have gathered power over internet accessibility, sidelining small, independent ISPs, resulting in communities facing scarce and costly alternatives. With Nomad Internet Wholesale, Nomad Internet is revolutionizing the market by equipping local entrepreneurs with the necessary tools for successful competition. In contrast to conventional ISP models that need significant infrastructure spending, Nomad's program enables providers to begin with just one active line. This unmatched accessibility allows even one person to utilize the same carrier connections, pricing, and technological infrastructure as major providers.

Nomad Internet Wholesale packages the refined technology, logistical systems, and carrier relationships that Nomad Internet has painstakingly built over years into an accessible platform that allows individuals to launch and manage their internet services with ease. As the ultimate fixed wireless wholesale ISP system, Nomad Internet Whole offers a host of benefits:

Nationwide coverage without building towers or networks.

No infrastructure costs—we handle everything

No administrative headaches—automated activations & customer management

No upfront investment—just pure opportunity

Set own pricing models

Freedom to market as per their own community needs

Access the same wholesale agreements and carrier partnerships as major telecom companies



“At its core, this initiative is about economic empowerment,” added Jaden Garza. “This initiative isn’t about creating another giant ISP. It’s about creating thousands of local providers who understand their communities’ needs better than any massive corporation ever could.”

The Technology Behind Nomad Internet Wholesale.

Nomad Internet has spent years refining its operational framework, ensuring that its partners have everything they need to launch and sustain a successful ISP business. This includes:

Carrier Relationships: Access to competitive wholesale agreements with leading network providers.

Access to competitive wholesale agreements with leading network providers. Hardware & Equipment: Tested and optimized modems and network hardware.

Tested and optimized modems and network hardware. Seamless Onboarding & Billing Systems: Automated customer acquisition, activation, and subscription management.

Automated customer acquisition, activation, and subscription management. Logistics & Fulfillment: Efficient distribution and deployment of equipment to new providers.

Efficient distribution and deployment of equipment to new providers. Automated Backend Support: Streamlined troubleshooting and technical assistance for customer management.



With this pre-established infrastructure, new ISPs can bypass the traditional barriers to entry and focus on delivering high-quality service to their customers.

Decentralizing Wireless Access: The Future of Internet Distribution

By enabling independent ISPs, Nomad Internet is championing a decentralized approach to internet access. This model decentralizes control from major corporations to local businesses and entrepreneurs who can customize services to address particular regional requirements.

Rather than a monopolistic system that compels communities to select from restricted choices, this initiative promotes competition, innovation, and cost-effectiveness. Rural America, specifically, is poised to gain greatly, as inhabitants will enjoy enhanced access to a variety of locally sourced internet options.

“Imagine a world where every town has its internet provider, built by someone who truly understands the area’s unique connectivity challenges,” Jaden explained. “This initiative is bigger than Nomad—it’s about reshaping the entire industry.”

As Nomad Internet rolls out this initiative, the focus will be on refining and optimizing the model for scalability. The foundation is already in place, and future iterations will continue to enhance the program to ensure its long-term success.

“This is just the beginning,” concluded Mr. Garza (CINO Nomad Internet). “We are committed to building a sustainable, community-driven internet ecosystem that gives people real choices, real control, and real competition in the broadband industry.”

For more information on how to become an independent ISP, visit the official page of Nomad Internet Wholesale .

About Nomad Internet

Nomad Internet is America’s leading wireless internet provider for rural communities, delivering high-speed, reliable, and affordable connectivity to those in areas where traditional services fall short.

