ProductLife Group Acquires Herax Life Science, Strengthening its Capabilities in R&D Business and IT Consulting

PARIS, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProductLife Group (PLG), a global leader in regulatory, scientific, compliance, and digital transformation consulting for the life sciences industry, is pleased to announce the acquisition of HERAX Life Science, a leading Danish business and technology consultancy providing tailored services and solutions for the life sciences industry.

Founded in Copenhagen in 2009, HERAX Life Science has established itself as a highly specialized business and IT consultancy, supporting life sciences companies in digitizing R&D activities, selecting and delivering technology solutions, and optimizing business processes within clinical development. Supported by a team of industry experts, HERAX Life Science leverages methodology, deep process understanding and technology to help clients enhance their R&D efforts and achieve better outcomes. This acquisition unites HERAX Life Science and PLG under a shared commitment to accelerate drug development, streamline clinical trials, and ensure the highest standards of safety and compliance.

While PLG has already established a strong presence in the Nordics since the acquisition of Pharma IT in 2022, this new alliance marks a significant step in PLG’s strategy to build a fully integrated regional and global platform.

Allan Bech Thomsen, CEO of HERAX Life Science, added: “Joining PLG is a strategic move, for the company, its people and clients. With PLG as our catalyst, we will be able to accelerate our international expansion. We will leverage our boutique approach in order to better support local and international customers with effective consultancy and transformational digital services dedicated to GxP regulated areas of the life sciences. PLG is a perfect match for ensuring continuous success of HERAX Life Science while sharing our common purpose and values.”

Xavier Duburcq, CEO of PLG, commented: “The acquisition of HERAX is a major step to expand our expertise and accelerate digital transformation for PLG’s global clients. Thanks to this combination with HERAX Life Sciences, we have now a team of 300 seasoned data and technology professionals, adept in Regulatory Affairs, Quality, Safety, Clinical, Laboratory and other critical areas along the R&D value chain, providing tailored solutions that align with our clients’ challenges. This is unique in Europe.”

About ProductLife Group:

ProductLife Group’s mission is to support patient access to safe and effective healthcare solutions by delivering worldwide consulting and outsourcing services through the entire product life.

Combining local expertise with global reach spanning more than 150 countries, PLG is the Life Sciences Industry reference strategic partner for the development, market introduction and life cycle management of product portfolios, and the related business and digital transformation.

With a goal of continuously improving the value delivered to teams and clients, PLG is committed to long-term partnership, innovation, flexibility, and cost efficiency.

For more information, visit https://productlifegroup.com/

About HERAX Life Science

HERAX Life Science is a specialized high-end life science business and IT consultancy helping life science companies digitize and optimize their activities in clinical development. The firm comprises a diverse team of consultants with deep knowledge and extensive experience in the life sciences industry. HERAX Life Science has 30 consultants who are subject matter experts in various R&D areas, collectively driving projects with dedication and adding value to their clients' initiatives.

For more information, visit https://herax.com/

