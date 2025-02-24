HSBC Group Chief Information Officer Stuart Riley Joins Quantexa Board of Directors

Riley brings over three decades of technology leadership and banking expertise to propel Quantexa’s growth and innovation

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantexa, a global leader in Decision Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced the appointment of Stuart Riley to its board of directors. Riley, who currently serves as Group Chief Information Officer at HSBC and as a member of its Group Operating Committee, will replace current board member Colin Bell.

With 30 years of experience in business and technology strategy, Riley will play a pivotal role in providing governance and strategic oversight to Quantexa. As Group CIO at HSBC, Riley leads the bank’s global technology strategy, driving innovative, resilient, and customer-focused digital solutions. He also currently serves as an advisor to Hivenet, a distributed cloud company providing computer storage, and as a member of BP’s Digital Advisory Council.

Prior to HSBC, Riley served as Co-Chief Information Officer at Citi, where he spearheaded artificial intelligence initiatives and oversaw global technology and infrastructure. He also previously worked in senior technology roles at Deutsche Bank and was a partner at a technology consulting firm.

“Quantexa empowers organizations worldwide to turn to trusted data and AI. This enables them to strengthen customer relationships, manage risk, enable confident decision-making, unlock efficiencies and realize meaningful and transformative growth,” said Riley. “In today’s dynamic business environment, organizations need to make fast and intelligent decisions to stay ahead of the change. I am honored to join Quantexa’s board and advance its mission of empowering every organization with the right data to make the right decisions to protect, optimize, and grow.”

"Stuart’s extensive experience leading finance and technology strategy at several of the world’s leading financial institutions makes him an invaluable addition to our board,” said Vishal Marria, Founder and CEO of Quantexa. “His combined expertise in banking and technology will undoubtedly accelerate Quantexa’s goals to bring innovation and confidence in decision making to every industry in the world by driving the switch to contextual data.”

About Quantexa

Quantexa is a global AI, data and analytics software company pioneering Decision Intelligence to empower organizations to make trusted operational decisions with data in context. Using the latest advancements in AI, Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence platform helps organizations uncover hidden risk and new opportunities by unifying siloed data and turning it into the most trusted, reusable resource. It solves major challenges across data management, customer intelligence, KYC, financial crime, risk, fraud, and security, throughout the customer lifecycle.

The Quantexa Decision Intelligence Platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. An independently commissioned Forrester TEI study on Quantexa's Decision Intelligence Platform found that customers saw a three-year 228% ROI. Founded in 2016, Quantexa now has over 800 employees and thousands of platform users working with billions of transactions and data points across the world.

Media Inquiries

C: Stephanie Crisp, Fight or Flight

E: Quantexa@fightorflight.com

OR

C: Adam Jaffe, SVP of Corporate Marketing

T : +1 609 502 6889

E : adamjaffe@quantexa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.