Mario Biazzi, Founder of Dipharma Group, and His Contribution to the History of Nitroglycerin

Gabriele Razzetti, Global R&D Director at Dipharma, speaks at the conference "Sobrero, Nobel, Biazzi: How Nitroglycerin Changed Geography, History, and Medicine" organized by the Accademia Nazionale delle Scienze detta dei XL

MILAN, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dipharma Francis S.r.l. (Dipharma), a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and a global manufacturer of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and advanced intermediates, proudly announces today its participation in the conference “Sobrero, Nobel, Biazzi: How Nitroglycerin Changed Geography, History, and Medicine”, organized by the prestigious Accademia Nazionale delle Scienze detta dei XL, a renowned institution dedicated to the advancement of scientific research and knowledge.

The event will take place today, February 24, in Rome, at the Academic Library, Scuderie Vecchie of Villa Torlonia, and will be curated by Professor Giovanni Battista Appendino, Member of the Accademia Nazionale delle Scienze detta dei XL and Full Professor at the Italian University of Piemonte Orientale, Italy.

The conference will trace the history of nitroglycerin, aiming to explore its revolutionary impact by analyzing its scientific, historical, and medical implications.

Among the attendees will be Marc-Olivier Geinoz, President and CEO of Dipharma Francis S.r.l., grandson of Dr. Mario Biazzi (1897 – 1974), an innovator and pioneer in the chemical sector who created, perfected and patented, more than 90 years ago, a safer process for the continuous production of nitroglycerin, a process which is used today in the majority of the nitroglycerin production plants around the globe.



Gabriele Razzetti, Global R&D Director at Dipharma Francis, will be a speaker at the event, presenting Mario Biazzi’s fundamental contribution to the development of the nitroglycerin synthesis process under safe and high-quality conditions and its applications, particularly in the medical field, where Dipharma is recognized today as a leading CDMO and a global manufacturer of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

"I would like to thank the Accademia Nazionale delle Scienze detta dei XL for organizing this event and for the opportunity to honor the extraordinary contributions of Sobrero, Nobel, and Biazzi, of whom I am a proud grandson, to the development of nitroglycerin and its applications —. said Marc-Olivier Geinoz, President and CEO of Dipharma Francis S.r.l. — Mario Biazzi strongly believed in progress and in doing what is right for society. We have inherited his legacy, and, at Dipharma, we strive to keep his vision alive”.

About the Dipharma Francis group

With revenues of €160 million, the Dipharma Group is a global CDMO and a leading manufacturer of APIs and Intermediates, with about 600 skilled and highly committed employees, 4 cGMP plants, located in the U.S.A. and Italy, plus sales offices in Italy, the U.S.A. and China. The fully equipped R&D Centers develop innovative chemical processes and crystalline forms for the most prominent pharmaceutical companies worldwide. As a third-generation family-owned company, Dipharma has a long history of stability, commitment, and financial solidity. Dipharma has the right size and variety of scale-up capabilities to act as a global player and manage processes efficiently, while offering flexibility and agility to promptly solve any challenge. Experience you can trust.

For more information: Communication Department Dipharma Francis S.r.l. Tel. +39 0238228.1 pressoffice@dipharma.com www.dipharma.com

