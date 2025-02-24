Deputy Minister Seiso Mohai leads back-to-school programme in Thabo Mofutsanyana District, 25 Feb

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency, responsible for Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation, will visit the Thabo Mofutsanyana District Municipality in the Free State as part of the 2025 Back-to-School Programme. This initiative, led by the Department of Basic Education (DBE), aims to ensure that schools across various quintiles, including primary, secondary, full-service, and special schools, are prepared for the academic year. The programme is a government-wide effort supported by Cabinet Ministers, Deputy Ministers, and Provincial Leaders.

As the District Development Model (DDM) Champion for Thabo Mofutsanyana District, the Deputy Minister will engage with educators, learners, and stakeholders to assess school readiness and address any challenges that could hinder effective teaching and learning.

Members of the media are invited to join the Deputy Minister for the Back-to-School programme, as follows:

Date: 25 February 2025

Location: Thabo Mofutsanyana District Municipality, Free State Province

Time: 10h00 – 17h00

The Deputy Minister will visit the following institutions:

Makabelane Technical School

Thiboloha Special School

Maluti TVET Main Campus

University of Free State, QwaQwa Campus

For confirmation, please contact Ms. Jesselene Pandaram at 079 833 3176 or via email at Jesselene@dpme.gov.za.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mr Lawrence Ngovenis

Cell: 082 824 3060

E-mail: Lawrence.Ngoveni@dpme.gov.za

