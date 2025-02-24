Science, Technology and Innovation hosts G20 Research and Innovation Working Group and G20 Initiative on Bioconomy meetings in Bloemfontein, 23 to 25 Feb

The Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) will host the upcoming G20 Research and Innovation Working Group (RIWG) meeting and the G20 Initiative on Bioconomy (GIB) meeting from 23 to 25 February 2025 at the University of the Free State Bloemfontein campus.

South Africa holds the G20 Presidency this year – only five years before the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development deadline. This is the first time the G20 is hosted on African soil.

The G20 is an international forum comprising many of the world's largest developing and developed economies, established to tackle pressing global economic and financial issues.

South Africa's presidency takes place when the world is facing a series of overlapping and mutually reinforcing crises, including climate change, underdevelopment, inequality, poverty, hunger, unemployment, technological changes, and geopolitical instability.

The G20 RIWG provides a platform for addressing global challenges through research, technology and innovation. As a key member, the DSTI aims to showcase its leadership in science diplomacy, advocate for the interests of the Global South and highlight the nation’s contributions to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The DSTI will lead the RIWG under the leadership of Minister Blade Nzimande and explore this year's theme, "Equity in science and innovation-based approaches to sustainable development".

The Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ms Nomalungelo Gina, will close the meeting on Tuesday, 25 February.

During its leadership of the G20 in 2024, Brazil developed the GIB, which led to the adoption of 10 high-level principles that aim to inform bioeconomy-relevant policymaking and market development.

The GIB principles focus on dimensions such as social equity, livelihoods, sustainable prosperity, and the need for the bioeconomy to address nature and climate goals. The 2025 GIB will promote anti-poverty and pro-equity goals based on national actions while focusing on regional and international cooperation.

The DSTI's Bio-Economy Strategy was developed in 2013 with the aim of developing the bioeconomy into a significant contributor to the South African GDP by 2030 through the creation and growth of novel industries that generate and develop bio-based services, products and innovations.

The media are invited as follows:

Date: 23 to 25 February 2025

Time: 09:00

Venue: University of the Free State, Bloemfontein

