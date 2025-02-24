Submit Release
Ministers Aaron Motsoaledi and Parks Tau brief media on progress with implementation of recommendations of Health Market Inquiry, 24 Feb

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, together with the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Parks Tau will on Monday, 24 February 2025 brief the media to provide progress made with the implementation of the recommendations of Health Market Inquiry into the private healthcare sector.

The Health Market Inquiry (HMI) conducted by the Competition Commission and Chaired by former Chief Justice of South Africa, Justice Sandile Ngcobo identified a number of factors that hinder competition in the private healthcare sector. These include unregulated supply side in the provision of services, lack of transparency in pricing, exclusive contracts and anti- competitive practices or barriers to entry for new providers.

The HMI recommended that a number of interventions to improve competition within the sector. Thus, Ministers Motsoaledi and Tau will present progress made by government to implement the recommendations to address these factors.

The media briefing will take place as follows:

Date: Monday, 24 February 2025
Time: 09h00
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, 1035 Frances Baard Street, Hatfield in Pretoria

Media enquiries:

Sello Lediga
Ministerial Spokesperson 
Department of Health 
Cell: 0823539859
E-mail: Sello.Lediga@health.gov.za

Yamkela Fanisi 
Ministerial Spokesperson
Department of Trade, Industry and Competition
E-mail: YFanisi@thedtic.gov.za
Cell: 076 034 6551

Foster Mohale
Acting Head of Communications 
Department of Health 
Cell: 072 432 3792
E-mail: Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

Bongani Lukhele 
Director: Media Relations
Tel: 012 394 1643
Mobile: 079 5083 457
E-mail: BLukhele@thedtic.gov.za

