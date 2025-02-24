Minister Patricia de Lille opens 2025 edition of Meetings Africa, 25 Feb

On Tuesday 25 February 2025, Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille, together with tourism and business events sector leaders will officially open the 2025 edition of Meetings Africa.

Meetings Africa is a proudly Pan-African gathering that embodies the very best of Africa’s business events industry. The event is not just a trade show; it is a powerful platform where ideas meet opportunity, where connections spark innovation, and where Africa stands together to showcase its limitless potential.

This year, we reaffirm our commitment to positioning Africa as a global powerhouse in the Meetings Incentives Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) sector in a historic year as South Africa becomes the first African country to host the G20 Meetings.

The Meetings Africa trade floor proudly represents 26 African nations, eager to engage with top global buyers from across the world.

Delegates include governments, businesses, entrepreneurs, global partners and business events professionals from around the world. This year, we are proud to welcome over 360 exhibitors from 26 African countries, with first time delegates from Chad, Guinea, Morocco and Madagascar.

The Department of Tourism is once again proud to have funded the participation of 25 South African small to medium enterprises (SMEs) in the tourism sector to showcase their businesses at Meetings Africa this year.

Through funding by the department, we have removed the financial barrier for these businesses and have provided them with an opportunity to connect with the leaders in business events, secure partnerships and deals that will help their businesses and our economy grow.

A key feature at this year’s Meetings Africa is a panel discussion on the newly launched Trusted Tour Operator Scheme visa initiative where Minister de Lille will be joined by Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber to discuss the impact of this ground-breaking initiative for the tourism and business events sectors.

Meetings Africa is a powerful economic growth enabler as it provides the business events sector with opportunities to connect with partners and buyers from all over Africa and the world. Last year, Meetings Africa injected an estimated R420million into South Africa’s economy, of which R215 million was to the Johannesburg economy.

Meetings Africa is focussed on investing in people and showcasing South Africa’s quality-assured facilities and venues, and together, positioning Africa as the go-to destination for world-class business events. Meetings Africa is more than just an annual event – it is a Pan-African showcase of excellence, where our strengths come together to unlock new possibilities for the industry.

Details of the Meetings Africa Trade Show:

Opening Ceremony

Date: Tuesday 25 February 2025

Time: 8h30 – 10h00

Venue: Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg

Trusted Tour Operator Scheme Panel Discussion with Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille and Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber titled: “How the Trusted Tour Operators Scheme (TTOS) will contribute to the growth of South Africa’s business events sector”

Date: Tuesday 25 February 2025

Time: 12h00 – 13h00

Venue: Media Centre, Café Nala, Sandton Convention Centre

All media are welcome to attend

Media Queries:

Zara Nicholson

Mobile: +27 79 416 5996

