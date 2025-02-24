Minister Dion George attends annual Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change

On 16 February 2025, the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, attended the annual Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the 38th African Union (AU) Summit, is where Heads of African States and Government consider climate issues of strategic importance to the Continent.

During this session, the Coordinator of CAHOSCC, H.E. Dr William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya delivered his report which highlighted various developments since the last meeting in 2024. The report included reflections on the outcomes of the 29th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in November 2024 and the implications for Africa, the CAHOSCC report from the meeting held on the margins of the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York, in September 2024, updates from the Africa Climate Initiatives and Commissions, and the operationalisation of the Africa Climate Summit outcomes. The CAHOSCC meeting also considered and submitted a draft decision on key climate change issues for adoption by the AU Assembly.

While delivering his intervention at the meeting, Dr George reiterated the need for African countries to ‘act with resolve and clarity of purpose’ and went on to highlight the opportunities to do so through South Africa’s G20 Presidency. The Minister is leading on the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) which has the overall objective to advance the environmental dimension of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through focusing on a number of priorities and deliverables.

These include focusing on adapting to climate change and building resilience, addressing loss and damage, the just transition and mobilizing climate finance. The other priority areas include biodiversity and conservation, addressing land degradation, desertification and drought, sustainable chemicals and waste management as well as oceans and coasts.

Following a request by Dr George in his intervention, the meeting resolved to request the AU Commission to convene a consultative meeting with AU Member States to deliberate about the priorities and proposed deliverables for the ECSWG prior to the first virtual meeting of the Working Group in March 2025.

