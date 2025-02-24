Minister Siviwe Gwarube donates school desks in Cape Town, 24 Feb

The Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube will on Monday 24 February, in partnership with Mc Donalds South Africa, handover School desks to the Saint Pauls Primary School in Bo Kaap, Cape Town.

Championed through the Departments Rural Education Directorate, the handover, made possible through a partnership with McDonalds and MiDesk Global, will bring joy to the learners of the Bo Kaap school and give further impetus to the Departments goal of enhancing access, equity and quality in rural schools.

Through the assistance and innovation of MiDesk Global, the handover of functional desks and chairs, fitted with USB charging ports is will provide relief in rural schools.

Members of the media are invited to attend the handover as follows:

Date: Monday 24 February 2025

Venue: Saint Paul’s Primary School, Bo Kaap, Cape Town

Time: 11h00

Media enquiries:

Elijah Mhlanga: Head of Communication

Cell: 083 580 8275

Lukhanyo Vangqa: Media Liaison Officer

Cell: 066 302 1533

Terence Khala: Media Relations Officer

Cell: 081 758 1546

#GovZAUpdates