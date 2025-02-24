Submit Release
News Search

There were 644 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,197 in the last 365 days.

Minister Siviwe Gwarube donates school desks in Cape Town, 24 Feb

The Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube will on Monday 24 February, in partnership with Mc Donalds South Africa, handover School desks to the Saint Pauls Primary School in Bo Kaap, Cape Town.

Championed through the Departments Rural Education Directorate, the handover, made possible through a partnership with McDonalds and MiDesk Global, will bring joy to the learners of the Bo Kaap school and give further impetus to the Departments goal of enhancing access, equity and quality in rural schools.

Through the assistance and innovation of MiDesk Global, the handover of functional desks and chairs, fitted with USB charging ports is will provide relief in rural schools.

Members of the media are invited to attend the handover as follows:

Date: Monday 24 February 2025
Venue: Saint Paul’s Primary School, Bo Kaap, Cape Town
Time: 11h00

Media enquiries:

Elijah Mhlanga: Head of Communication
Cell:  083 580 8275

Lukhanyo Vangqa: Media Liaison Officer 
Cell: 066 302 1533

Terence Khala: Media Relations Officer 
Cell: 081 758 1546

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Siviwe Gwarube donates school desks in Cape Town, 24 Feb

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more