Deputy Minister Buti Manamela visits University of Witwatersrand, 24 Feb
Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela will visit the University of Witwatersrand (Wits) on 24 February 2025.
The aim of the visit is to ensure the institution is prepared for the 2025 academic year, to identify areas that need improvement, and also to engage with executive management, Students Representation Councils, and labour on critical issues of the University.
Member of the media are invited to join the visit.
The details of the visit are as follows:
Date: 24 February 2025
Time: 10:30
Venue: Wits University, Braamfontien, Main Campus, Johannesburg
Enquiries:
Mr. Mandla Tshabalala
Cell: 084 304 6239
Email: Tshabalala.M@dhet.gov.za
