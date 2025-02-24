Submit Release
Macao’s composite interest rates – 4th Quarter 2024

MACAU, February 24 - According to statistics released today (24 February) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, funding costs of the banking sector in Macao generally fell in the fourth quarter of 2024.

At end-2024, the composite interest rates for MOP and HKD decreased by 17 basis points and 12 basis points, from 2.02% and 3.43% at end-September 2024 to 1.85% and 3.32% respectively.

Macao’s composite interest rates are the weighted average interest rates of all interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing demand deposits on Macao banks’ books.

Detailed information about the composite interest rates of Macao is available in the latest time series.

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/statistics-page/monetary-and-financial-statistics-time-series

