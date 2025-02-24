Royalton Barracks / DUI, VCOR, VAPO
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2001012 & 25B2001015
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato
STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 02/23/25 at approximately 2212 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Royalton Hill Road, Bethel, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1, Violation of Conditions of Release, Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Anthony J. Salls
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing a motor vehicle violation. During the investigating it was discovered the operator was a person of interest in an abuse prevention order violation case earlier in the evening. The operator was identified as Anthony Salls, 58, of Royalton, VT. During the stop, Salls displayed signs of impairment and subsequently arrested for driving under the influence. Investigation determined Salls had violated his court ordered conditions of release and violated his abuse prevention order by making contact with a protected party. Salls was transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing, issued court orders and a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court (Windsor) Criminal Division on 02/24/2025 at 1230 hours, and later transported to and lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/24/2025 at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court (Windsor) Criminal Division, at Woodstock
LODGED - LOCATION: Yes
BAIL: $1,000
MUG SHOT: Attached
Legal Disclaimer:
