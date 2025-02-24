Royalton Barracks / DUI, VCOR, VAPO

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B2001012 & 25B2001015

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Arrato

STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933

DATE/TIME: 02/23/25 at approximately 2212 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Royalton Hill Road, Bethel, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1, Violation of Conditions of Release, Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Anthony J. Salls

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing a motor vehicle violation. During the investigating it was discovered the operator was a person of interest in an abuse prevention order violation case earlier in the evening. The operator was identified as Anthony Salls, 58, of Royalton, VT. During the stop, Salls displayed signs of impairment and subsequently arrested for driving under the influence. Investigation determined Salls had violated his court ordered conditions of release and violated his abuse prevention order by making contact with a protected party. Salls was transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing, issued court orders and a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court (Windsor) Criminal Division on 02/24/2025 at 1230 hours, and later transported to and lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/24/2025 at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court (Windsor) Criminal Division, at Woodstock

LODGED - LOCATION: Yes

BAIL: $1,000

MUG SHOT: Attached



