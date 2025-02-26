Create Stir Inc. Launches Exclusive Platform to Connect Filmmakers and Influencers

Create Stir Inc. launches invite-only platform connecting filmmakers & film studios with social media influencers for film promotion.

Create Stir Inc. launches invite-only platform connecting filmmakers & film studios with social media influencers for movie promotion.

Stir enables movie promotion with high ROI using tech and AI. In the last three months, 1,000+ influencers have joined our platform. We support influencer payments in USD and CAD.” — Ankur Singla, founder and CEO, Stir

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Create Stir Inc., a pioneering digital marketplace, today launched an invite-only movie promotion platform connecting independent filmmakers, movie studios, and film festivals with social media influencers. The platform bridges a critical gap in the industry by offering structured, transparent campaign management, fair compensation, and authentic film promotion.Create Stir ensures content creators retain 90% of campaign earnings, charging only a 10% platform fee—establishing a new industry standard for fair compensation. "Create Stir was born from the need to streamline how independent filmmakers and studios connect with authentic voices on social media," said Ankur Singla, founder and CEO of Create Stir Inc. and an independent director himself. "Our platform ensures transparency, fair compensation, and professional management of promotional campaigns. In the last three months, 1,000+ influencers have joined our platform. As a filmmaker, I understand the challenges of film promotion and built Create Stir to solve these pain points. We support USD and CAD currency influencer payments"."I'm really excited to be part of Create Stir as a film influencer," said Cindy Tang, a Canada-based influencer who runs Filmtvrate with 167,000+ followers on Instagram. "The onboarding process was seamless, and my first impression of the platform has been fantastic. I've recommended the platform to over ten film influencers already! I can't wait to start collaborating on campaigns with big film studios and filmmakers."Another influencer, who runs Persistence of Cinema (an Instagram channel with 300,000+ followers) added: "I've always struggled with finding legitimate film promotion opportunities and managing payment terms. This platform can potentially revolutionize how we collaborate with filmmakers and opens up exciting new business opportunities for influencers like me."Key platform features include:• Managed workflow tools - organizing creator-filmmaker interactions• 72-hour payment settlement post-campaign completion• Smart AI-driven matchmaking system• Simplified legal documentation and clear campaign terms• Direct access to indie producers, studios, and film festivalsThrough this movie influencer marketing platform , influencers can establish their digital presence within minutes, accessing opportunities that align with their audience engagement metrics and content niche. The platform automates everything from promotional content scheduling to secure payments, enabling movie influencers to focus on creating authentic cinema-related content that resonates with their followers.Influencers seeking early access can apply at www.createstir.com/onboard . Selected film influencers will receive priority access to exclusive film promotion opportunities.About Create Stir Inc.Create Stir Inc. is a Delaware-based technology company revolutionizing film promotion through its innovative platform. For independent filmmakers, movie studios, and producers, Create Stir delivers a network of vetted film-focused social media influencers with proven audience engagement in the entertainment sector. The platform's comprehensive film marketing toolkit streamlines campaign management, real-time analytics, and ROI tracking. The company is founded by Ankur Singla, a serial entrepreneur who previously sold his Sequoia Capital-backed startup to Amazon Inc.Address: 614 N. DuPont Hwy, Suite 210, Dover, Delaware

Create Stir Inc. - where filmmakers find influencers - Introduction

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.