Amaranth Market to Reach 217.1 USD Billion by 2032 with 9.08% CAGR Driven by increasing health consciousness

Amaranth Market

Amaranth is gaining popularity as a gluten-free and nutrient-rich alternative to traditional grains,leading to increased demand in food & beverage applications

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Market OverviewThe global amaranth industry is experiencing robust growth, driven by increasing consumer awareness of nutrient-dense, plant-based food products. Amaranth, known for its high protein content, essential amino acids, and gluten-free properties, has gained substantial traction among health-conscious consumers and food manufacturers. As a versatile ingredient, it is used in various forms, including whole grains, flour, oil, and starch, catering to a wide range of industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and animal feed. The growing trend of organic and sustainable farming practices further fuels market expansion, with organic amaranth products witnessing heightened demand across multiple regions. Amaranth Market was valued at approximately 90.98 billion USD in 2022 and is projected to expand from 99.24 billion USD in 2023 to 217.1 billion USD by 2032. The industry is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 9.08% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.Key Players:Bluegrass Commodities, Continental Grain Company, Kellogg Company, Tyson Foods, Inc., Cherkizovo Group, J.P. Morgan Agribusiness, ConAgra Brands, Louis Dreyfus Company, Cereal Partners Worldwide, American International Trading Company, All India Food Corporation, General Mills, Inc., AGT Commodities, B Commodities

Market SegmentationThe amaranth market is segmented based on product type, application, form, distribution channel, and price range. By product type, whole grain amaranth remains a popular choice among consumers due to its unprocessed nature and high nutritional value. Amaranth flour is gaining momentum in the gluten-free baking sector, while amaranth oil is widely used in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Starch derived from amaranth is becoming a valuable ingredient in food processing and industrial applications.By application, the food and beverage industry dominates the market, incorporating amaranth into cereals, baked goods, energy bars, and plant-based protein supplements. The pharmaceutical sector is utilizing amaranth for its potential health benefits, including cholesterol reduction and improved cardiovascular health. In cosmetics, amaranth oil is increasingly used in skincare formulations due to its hydrating and anti-aging properties. Additionally, the animal feed industry is recognizing amaranth as a nutritious and sustainable ingredient for livestock and pet food products.In terms of form, the market is categorized into organic and conventional amaranth. Organic amaranth is witnessing strong demand, particularly in developed markets such as North America and Europe, where consumers prioritize natural and chemical-free food products. Conventional amaranth, while still widely used, faces growing competition from organic alternatives due to shifting consumer preferences.The distribution channel segmentation highlights the growing importance of supermarkets and hypermarkets as key retail outlets for amaranth products. Convenience stores and online retailers are also gaining prominence, offering consumers easy access to a diverse range of amaranth-based goods. Direct sales channels, including partnerships with food manufacturers and bulk suppliers, play a crucial role in maintaining steady market supply.The market is further classified by price range into low, medium, and high categories, catering to different consumer segments based on affordability and quality preferences. While high-end organic amaranth products are gaining traction in health-focused markets, budget-friendly conventional options continue to appeal to cost-conscious consumers.Industry DevelopmentsThe amaranth market is witnessing significant industry developments, with companies investing in research and innovation to enhance product offerings. Leading market players are focusing on developing value-added products such as amaranth-based protein powders, fortified cereals, and ready-to-eat snacks to meet the evolving demands of health-conscious consumers. Strategic collaborations between food manufacturers and agricultural producers are also driving sustainable sourcing practices and improving supply chain efficiency.In addition, advancements in processing technologies are enabling better extraction of amaranth oil and starch, increasing their applications across various industries. The rise of plant-based and functional foods has encouraged food companies to integrate amaranth into their product portfolios, further boosting market expansion. Regulatory bodies are also playing a crucial role in standardizing amaranth production and labeling requirements to ensure product quality and safety.

Market DriversSeveral key factors are driving the growth of the amaranth market. The rising awareness of health and wellness has led consumers to seek nutrient-dense superfoods, positioning amaranth as a preferred choice due to its rich protein, fiber, and micronutrient content. The growing adoption of gluten-free and plant-based diets has significantly contributed to the demand for amaranth-based products in the food industry.The pharmaceutical and cosmetic sectors are also fueling market growth, leveraging the beneficial properties of amaranth oil and bioactive compounds for skincare and therapeutic applications. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders has prompted consumers to explore functional foods, further driving the demand for amaranth.Additionally, sustainable and organic farming trends are positively influencing market growth, with consumers prioritizing ethically sourced and chemical-free food products. Government initiatives promoting organic farming and clean-label products are providing further impetus to market expansion. The rapid expansion of e-commerce platforms has also made amaranth more accessible to consumers, facilitating market penetration across diverse geographical regions.Market ChallengesDespite its promising growth, the amaranth market faces certain challenges. Limited large-scale cultivation and inconsistent supply chains pose hurdles for market players, leading to fluctuations in product availability and pricing. The labor-intensive nature of amaranth farming and the need for specialized harvesting techniques add to production costs, making it challenging to achieve economies of scale.Consumer awareness remains a crucial factor, as amaranth is still relatively niche compared to other mainstream grains. Educating consumers about its benefits and culinary applications is essential to drive wider adoption. Price volatility and competition from alternative superfoods such as quinoa, chia seeds, and flaxseeds also present challenges for market growth. However, strategic marketing efforts and product innovation can help overcome these obstacles and drive sustained market expansion.

Regional AnalysisThe amaranth market exhibits strong regional variations, with North America and Europe leading in terms of consumption and innovation. The increasing demand for organic and gluten-free products in these regions has propelled market growth, with consumers embracing amaranth for its nutritional and functional benefits. The presence of well-established food and beverage industries, along with supportive government regulations, further strengthens market prospects in these regions.Asia Pacific is emerging as a significant growth market, driven by rising health consciousness and dietary shifts towards plant-based foods. Countries such as India, China, and Japan are witnessing increasing adoption of amaranth-based products, supported by growing awareness and expanding retail channels. The traditional use of amaranth in local cuisines also contributes to its market presence in this region.South America, particularly Peru and Mexico, holds substantial potential for amaranth cultivation, given its historical significance as an indigenous crop. The region's focus on organic and sustainable agriculture presents opportunities for market expansion. In the Middle East and Africa, the amaranth market is gradually gaining traction, supported by the growing demand for alternative grains and superfoods.1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY2 MARKET INTRODUCTION3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY4 MARKET DYNAMICS5 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS6 AMARANTH MARKET, BY FORM7 AMARANTH MARKET, BY CATEGORY8 AMARANTH MARKET, BY APPLICATION9 AMARANTH, BY REGION10 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE 