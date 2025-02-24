Herbal Medicine Market Size & Share to Hit $437 Billion by 2032 | 8.23% CAGR Growth (2025-2032)

Herbal Medicine Market Size

Key companies covered in herbal medicine market report are Cultivator Natural Products Pvt. Ltd., Herbalife Nutrition, Emami Limited, • Blackmores, and Others.

U.S. herbal medicine market is set to reach USD 37.90 billion by 2032, driven by increasing health awareness and a rising preference for natural, eco-friendly products.” — Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, MAHARAHTRA, INDIA, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global herbal medicine market was valued at USD 233.08 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow from USD 251.25 billion in 2025 to USD 437 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 8.23% during the forecast period. Europe led the market in 2024, accounting for a 44.55% share. Meanwhile, the U.S. herbal medicine market is set for significant expansion, with projections estimating it will reach USD 37.90 billion by 2032. This growth is fueled by increasing consumer awareness of health benefits and a rising preference for natural care products, influenced by strong environmental consciousness.Herbal medicines are derived from various plant parts, including roots, stems, leaves, flowers, and seeds, and are widely used to enhance health and treat ailments. Popular herbs such as ginkgo, ginseng, ginger, turmeric, and chamomile have been utilized for centuries. Many local communities have traditionally relied on plant-based remedies as part of their cultural and medicinal practices to address both human and animal health concerns.Fortune Business Insights™ offers these insights in its comprehensive research report titled “Herbal Medicine Industry Share, Size, Growth, and Forecast Report, 2025-2032.”Get a Free Sample Research PDF:Report Scope:Market Size Value in 2025: USD 251.25 billionMarket Size Value in 2032: USD 437 billionGrowth Rate: CAGR of 8.23% (2025-2032)Base Year: 2024Historical Data: 2019-2023Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032No. of Report Pages: 208𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱: By Form (Powder, Liquid & Gel, and Tablets & Capsules), By Application (Pharmaceutical & Nutraceutical, Food & Beverages, and Personal Care & Beauty Products)𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀: Heightened Consumption of Herbal Dietary Supplements to Promote Market Growth | Increasing Demand for Herbal Ingredients in Cosmetic Industry to Drive Market GrowthSegmentation Analysis:Increasing Use of Herbal Ingredients in Nutraceuticals and Pharmaceuticals to Drive Market GrowthThe market is segmented by application into pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, food & beverages, and personal care & beauty products. Among these, the pharmaceutical & nutraceutical segment holds the largest share, driven by the growing incorporation of herbal ingredients in dietary supplements and medications to enhance their efficacy.Expanding Availability of Herbal Medicines in Tablet & Capsule Form to Fuel Market ExpansionBy form, the market is categorized into powder, liquid & gel, and tablets & capsules. The tablets & capsules segment is expected to dominate the market, as the production of herbal medicines in these forms improves accessibility and convenience for consumers.List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:• Cultivator Natural Products Pvt. Ltd. (India)• 21ST Century HealthCare, Inc. (U.S.)• Herbalife Nutrition (U.S.)• ZeinPharma Germany GmbH (Germany)• Blackmores Limited (Australia)• Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. (India)• Nutraceutical Corporation (U.S.)• Emami Limited (India)• Nature's Answer, LLC. (U.S.)• Patanjali Ayurved Limited (India)Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:Key Factors Driving the Global Herbal Medicine MarketThe global herbal medicine market is experiencing significant growth, primarily due to increasing consumer awareness of natural and organic products. This shift is driven by a growing preference for plant-based therapies over synthetic alternatives, as consumers seek treatments with fewer side effects. Additionally, the integration of herbal ingredients into the cosmetics industry has expanded market opportunities, with manufacturers replacing synthetic chemicals to meet the rising demand for natural cosmetics. Technological advancements in extraction and production techniques have also enhanced the efficacy and shelf life of herbal products, further boosting consumer confidence and adoption.Potential Growth Opportunities in the Global Herbal Medicine MarketThe market presents numerous growth opportunities, particularly in developing countries where traditional medicine plays a crucial role in healthcare. The increasing demand for natural medicines in these regions offers a fertile ground for market expansion. Furthermore, the rising popularity of herbal ingredients in the cosmetics industry provides avenues for diversification and innovation. E-commerce platforms also offer a significant opportunity, enabling companies to reach a broader audience and cater to the growing online consumer base seeking natural health products.Regional Insights:Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America are the top regions in the global herbal medicine market. Europe's dominance is driven by its strong tradition of herbal medicine, an aging population, and a preference for natural therapies, along with strict quality standards and integration into mainstream healthcare. Asia Pacific is witnessing rapid growth due to its deep-rooted traditional medicine practices, increasing consumer awareness, rising healthcare costs, and government initiatives in countries like China and India supporting herbal medicine research and development. In North America, market expansion is fueled by a health-conscious population, growing healthcare expenses, a favorable regulatory environment for herbal supplements, and the integration of herbal remedies into conventional healthcare.Recent Major Developments in the Global Aluminium Market:December 2022 – Dabur has expanded its Ayurvedic medicine portfolio with the launch of Ratnaprash Sugar-Free and Aampachak Kadha. Ratnaprash Sugar-Free is formulated to promote overall health, enhance strength, and boost stamina. Meanwhile, Aampachak Kadha is designed to support digestive health and features a blend of beneficial herbs, including shunthi, bhumiamla, harad, pippali, and others.Inquire Before Buying:Read Related Insights: Dietary Supplements Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2032 Nutraceuticals Market Size, Share, Growth, Report, 2032

