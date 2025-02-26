Surveillance Radar Market USD 14.49 Billion by 2030 Due to Increasing Defense Expenditure Globally, Military Expenditure

Surveillance Radar

Surveillance Radar Market has been segmented into Ground-Based Space Surveillance Radars, Ground Based Air Surveillance Radars Coastal Surveillance Radars, etc.

NEW YORK,, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surveillance Radar Market OutlookGlobal Demand for Advanced Surveillance Technologies Drives Market Expansion the Surveillance Radar Market share is on a robust growth trajectory, with market valuation projected to increase from USD 8,993.53 million in 2022 to USD 14,489.10 million by 2030. This remarkable growth is expected to occur at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.17% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030, according to a recent market analysis by Market Research Future.Get a Quote - Request a price quote for the report or specific research services: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/9529 The market is highly competitive, with leading players continuously investing in R&D, partnerships, and strategic acquisitions to strengthen their market position. Prominent companies in the sector include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Thales Group, Saab AB, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Leonardo S.p.A., and BAE Systems. These companies are focusing on technological innovations and contract acquisitions to meet the growing demand for advanced surveillance radar systems.Key Market DriversThe growth of the surveillance radar market is being propelled by a range of factors, including the rising demand for advanced security systems, increasing geopolitical tensions, growing adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and technological advancements in radar systems. With governments worldwide strengthening their defense infrastructure, surveillance radar technology has become indispensable in military and civil applications.Increasing Demand for Border and Coastal Surveillance – The need for enhanced border security amid rising geopolitical conflicts is pushing countries to invest in state-of-the-art radar systems. Advanced surveillance radars help in monitoring unauthorized intrusions, detecting aerial threats, and improving maritime security, thereby reducing risks related to national security.Inquire Before Buying Report: @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=9529 Rising Adoption of UAVs and Drones – Unmanned systems play a vital role in modern surveillance and reconnaissance missions. Military and law enforcement agencies are integrating surveillance radars with UAVs for enhanced aerial intelligence gathering, precision targeting, and perimeter monitoring. This trend is expected to further fuel market growth.Technological Advancements in Radar Systems – The industry is witnessing significant developments in synthetic aperture radar (SAR), Doppler radar, and phased-array radar technologies, which are enhancing the accuracy, efficiency, and reliability of surveillance operations. Innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are also playing a crucial role in automating radar detection and data analysis processes.Expanding Civil and Commercial Applications – While military applications continue to dominate the market, the use of surveillance radar in the commercial aviation, maritime, and infrastructure sectors is growing rapidly. Airports, seaports, and smart cities are increasingly deploying surveillance radar for air traffic control, disaster management, and perimeter security.Market Segmentation and Competitive LandscapeThe Surveillance Radar Market is segmented based on platform, component, application, and region:By Platform: Land, Airborne, Naval, Space-basedBy Component: Antenna, Transmitter, Receiver, Signal ProcessorBy Application: Defense, Commercial, Homeland SecurityRegional AnalysisNorth America: Dominates the global surveillance radar market, driven by strong defense expenditure, technological advancements, and increasing homeland security measures in the United States and Canada.Europe: Countries like the UK, Germany, and France are investing in modernizing their surveillance infrastructure, leading to significant market expansion in the region.Asia-Pacific: The fastest-growing market, with China, India, and Japan actively enhancing their defense capabilities and increasing investments in border and maritime security.Middle East & Africa and Latin America: Emerging markets with growing demand for coastal surveillance and counter-terrorism measures, further contributing to global market growth.Access Full Report Now - Gain comprehensive insights into the Digital MRO Market with our detailed research report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/surveillance-radar-market-9529 Future OutlookThe Surveillance Radar Market is expected to witness substantial innovation in the coming years, driven by AI-powered radar analytics, the integration of 5G technology, and the development of next-generation space-based surveillance systems. Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis about diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing optimal quality research and granular research to clients.

