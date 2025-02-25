NMC Royal Hospital Khalifa City Achieves Centre of Excellence Accreditation in Paediatrics, Obstetrics, and Gynaecology

The ceremony celebrating the ACHSI accreditation was attended by Mounir Sankary, Deputy Consul-General of Australia and Trade and Investment Commissioner in Dubai; Dr Zaka ullah Khan, Chief Clinical Officer from NMC Healthcare; and Kim Jones, Internationa

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NMC Royal Hospital Khalifa City, a leading healthcare provider in Abu Dhabi, has achieved the Centre of Excellence (CoE) accreditation in Paediatrics, Obstetrics, and Gynaecology from the prestigious Australian Council on Healthcare Standards International (ACHSI). NMC Royal Hospital Khalifa City is the first provider in the Middle East to achieve this accreditation.

ACHSI accredits healthcare providers that meet stringent, international standards for clinical quality, patient safety, and continuous improvement in critical areas of patient care. NMC Royal Hospital Khalifa City’s pursuit of the ACHSI Centre of Excellence accreditation is part of its clinical strategy to enhance and expand upon its comprehensive clinical services and deliver world-class quality patient outcomes.

"We are committed to delivering the highest standards of care, guided by the prestigious ACHSI standards. Our patients can trust that they are receiving the latest in advanced medical treatments, particularly in the areas of complex maternal care, high-risk pregnancies, neonatal health, and advanced surgical procedures. With our enhanced prenatal and post-natal services, we are dedicated to supporting women and families through every step of their healthcare journey," said Sharif Shahine, General Manager of NMC Royal Hospital Khalifa City.

Dr Zaka ullah Khan, Chief Clinical Officer of NMC Healthcare, commented: "This Centre of Excellence accreditation reflects our strong commitment to enhancing and expanding our clinical services across all specialties. It is a key milestone in our strategic vision to continuously improve patient care, integrate advanced medical technologies, and provide exceptional outcomes. By meeting the rigorous ACHSI standards in paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, we are reinforcing our promise to offer world-class healthcare services that are aligned with global best practices, ensuring our patients receive the highest level of care at every stage of their healthcare journey."

The accreditation was marked at a ceremony attended by Mr. Mounir Sankary, Deputy Consul-General of Australia and Trade and Investment Commissioner in Dubai, Dr Zaka ullah Khan, Chief Clinical Officer from NMC Healthcare and Ms Kim Jones, International Assessor from ACHSI.

About NMC Healthcare

NMC Healthcare is one of the largest private healthcare networks in the United Arab Emirates. NMC’s network is made up of 78 medical facilities, including JCI-accredited, multi-specialty hospitals, medical centres, community clinics, day surgery centres, fertility clinics, home health services, and long-term care facilities. Its national network makes it the only healthcare group uniquely positioned to serve the three most populous Emirates of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, as well as the Northern Emirates of Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman.

The NMC Healthcare group includes the NMC, ProVita International Medical Centre, and CosmeSurge brands. It employs approximately 11,000 people and serves over 5.5 million patients every year.

For more information on NMC Healthcare, visit nmc.ae.

About Australian Council on Healthcare Standards International

ACHS International (ACHSI) is a world-leading healthcare improvement organization dedicated to driving continuous quality enhancement in healthcare facilities globally. Established in 2005 as a subsidiary of The Australian Council on Healthcare Standards (ACHS), ACHSI brings the Australian expertise and unique approach to quality improvement to healthcare organizations across 20 countries and territories.

As a trusted quality improvement partner, ACHSI collaborates closely with member organizations to implement sustainable changes that enhance patient-centered care, experience, and outcomes. With a strong global presence, ACHSI is known for its comprehensive support throughout the entire accreditation and quality improvement journey, engaging healthcare professionals, patients, and industry stakeholders to foster innovative healthcare solutions.

