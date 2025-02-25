Northwest Improv Fest 2025 Spotlights Top Troupes from Across the Country

Headliner Musical Monday: Shae McCombs, Zach Atherton, and Caleb Wall

NWIF 2025 hits Spokane April 3-5! 18 troupes, top improv from across the country, local faves, & workshops. VIP 3-Day Pass just $75! www.nwimprovfest.com

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 Northwest Improv Fest (NWIF) is gearing up for a weekend of unscripted comedy, running April 3-5, 2025 in Spokane, WA. With 18 improv troupes from all across the country, this year’s festival brings a dynamic mix of musical improv, nostalgic throwbacks, fast-paced comedy, and diverse perspectives to the stage."Improv is all about bringing people together, and this festival showcases the incredible range of talent in the improv world today,” said Jim Mohr, NWIF Organizer. “From the musical stylings of internet-famous Musical Monday to the nostalgic humor of Seattle’s Jet City Improv’s Super Sonic Show, audiences will get a little bit of everything.”A Lineup of Must-See PerformancesThis year’s festival features a mix of established favorites and breakout acts from across the U.S. including:Musical Monday (Provo, UT) – The internet's favorite improv comedy band. They create humorous, fully improvised musicals on the spot. Born from a podcast and now touring nationally, their performances blend quick wit with Broadway-style storytelling.JetCity Improv’s SuperSonic Show (Seattle, WA) – A nostalgic ride through the golden days of the Emerald City, bringing back T9 texting, burned CDs, and old-school MTV vibes. This high-energy, fast-paced show will take audiences straight back to the ‘90s and early 2000s.B.A.B.E. Presents "I Love Musicals" (Portland, OR) – Imagine if "I Love Lucy" met a Broadway musical. This 1950s-inspired improvised musical blends classic Americana with the ridiculousness of live improv for a show unlike any other.Asian Takeout (Chicago, IL) – One of Chicago’s premier all Asian American improv teams, Asian Takeout spotlights diverse comedic voices with an ensemble trained at Second City, iO, UCB, and ComedySportz. Their mission? To amplify and celebrate AANHPI talent while delivering high-energy, thought-provoking comedy.Local Favorites – Spokane’s Blue Door Theatre and Coeur d’Alene’s Levity Theatre bring their signature improv styles to the festival, alongside the unpredictable duo of Wilma and Matt performing as Wilmattress. Don't miss these hometown favorites in action.With performers hailing from San Francisco, CA and Bozeman, MT to Chicago, LI, the 2025 NWIF is bringing together some of the best improvisers from across the country for a one-of-a-kind festival experience. Learn more about the 18 groups performing at www.nwimprovfest.com More Than Just Performances: Improv WorkshopsFor those looking to do more than just watch the action, NWIF 2025 is also offering hands-on workshops led by expert improvisers. Whether you are a seasoned performer or a complete beginner, these sessions provide an opportunity to learn new techniques, sharpen skills, and discover the magic of improv from expert-level instructors.VIP 3-Day Passes – The Best Way to See It AllFor those who don’t want to miss a moment, VIP 3-Day Passes are available for just $75, granting access to every performance across all three nights:● Thursday, April 3 – Blue Door Theatre● Friday & Saturday, April 4-5 – The Bing Crosby TheaterTickets are now available at www.nwimprovfest.com About Northwest Improv FestThe Northwest Improv Fest is an annual celebration of improv comedy, bringing together performers, instructors, and audiences for a weekend of creativity, connection, and laughter. Held in Spokane, WA, and sponsored by Blue Door Theatre and Levity Theatre, NWIF is committed to showcasing diverse improv styles and fostering a supportive, collaborative community.Event Details:Dates: April 3-5, 2025Location: Spokane, WAWebsite: www.nwimprovfest.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.