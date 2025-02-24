Liquid Dietary Supplements Market registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027

PORTLAND, IL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global liquid dietary supplements industry was estimated at $21.68 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $27.73 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027.Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10601 Healthy aging and proactive consumption of nutritional interventions and increase in adoption of RTD (Ready-to-Drink) dietary supplements drive the growth of the global liquid dietary supplements market. On the other hand, stringent rules and regulations restrain the growth to some extent. However, high growth potential in emerging markets is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.The vitamins & minerals segment to dominate by 2027-Based on ingredients, vitamins & minerals segment accounted for more than two-fifths of the global liquid dietary supplements market share in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2027. They help in enhancing levels of B12 and B6 vitamins in body, which play a critical role in brain development. This factor fuels the growth of the segment. The proteins & amino acids segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.6% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rising demand for dietary supplements, along with bolstering expansion of the healthcare industry in countries, such as India, China, Mexico, and the U.S.Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10601 The sports nutrition segment to maintain the dominant share-Based on application, the sports nutrition segment contributed to nearly one-third of the global liquid dietary supplements market revenue in 2019, and is projected to retain its dominance by the end of 2027. The same segment would also register the fastest CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027. This is owing to the presence of large patient population across the world and increase in awareness regarding healthy lifestyle among individuals.North America to remain lucrative by 2027-Based on geography, North America held the major share in 2019, generating nearly two-fifths of the global liquid dietary supplements market. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, due to increase in incidences diabetes, obesity, joint & muscle pain, and high blood pressure in the region.Key players in the industry-BayerHerbalife InternationalKoninklijke DSMBASFLiquid Health, Inc.GlanbiaDuPont Nutrition & BiosciencesGlaxoSmithKlineAmwayAbbott LaboratoriesAbout Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

