Svitlana Antonovych of Kazakhstan’s Antonovych Design sees Pantone’s 2025 Mocha Mousse as a timeless shift to cozy, elegant interiors.

ASTANA, ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pantone’s unveiling of Mocha Mousse as the 2025 Color of the Year has ignited conversations across the design world, with experts highlighting its emergence as a marker of a growing preference for warmth, comfort, and sophistication in interior spaces. Svitlana Antonovych , lead interior designer at Antonovych Design , a prestigious Kazakhstan-based studio renowned for its elegant and timeless interiors, considers this selection a defining moment that mirrors both societal shifts and the trajectory of contemporary design.“This is a strong and timely choice by Pantone,” said Svitlana Antonovych in a recent interview regarding the announcement. “Mocha Mousse " is a refined shade that balances universality with expressiveness. It’s ideal for modern interiors because it bridges the natural world and urban life—a harmony people crave right now.” Described by Pantone as a symbol of cozy elegance, the color arrives as design trends increasingly lean toward creating environments that offer emotional solace in a fast-moving world.A Cultural Shift Reflected in ColorThe designation of Mocha Mousse as the 2025 Color of the Year transcends a mere seasonal pick; it reflects a deeper cultural shift. After years dominated by vibrant, high-energy tones and stark, minimalist palettes, the design community appears poised to embrace hues that convey stability and comfort. Antonovych sees this transition as organic. “People want warmth, coziness, and a sense of protection,” she stated. “Mocha Mousse delivers those feelings through its softness and depth. It’s a color that invites you to slow down, to feel at ease, and to restore your energy.”Design historians often note that color trends mirror societal sentiments. Following recent global challenges—economic volatility, environmental concerns, and social upheavals—the turn toward a grounded, nurturing shade like Mocha Mousse suggests a collective yearning for spaces that double as sanctuaries. “It’s not just about aesthetics—it’s about how a color makes you feel,” Antonovych explained. “This shade answers a need for emotional warmth that’s become more pronounced in recent years.”Antonovych Design’s Connection to Mocha MousseFor Antonovych Design, Pantone’s announcement carries special weight. The studio’s signature coffee-with-milk hue, a hallmark of its brand identity for years, resembles Mocha Mousse. “When I saw Pantone’s choice, it felt like a confirmation of our instincts,” said Svitlana Antonovych. “Our firm has always used this tone to symbolize style, refinement, and a sense of home. The overlap with Mocha Mousse reinforces our belief that these qualities resonate universally.”Based in Astana, Kazakhstan, Antonovych Design has earned acclaim for crafting interiors that fuse sophistication with livability—a philosophy that Mocha Mousse complements effortlessly. “Our work is about crafting spaces that feel harmonious, no matter where you are,” Antonovych noted. “This color reflects our values—warmth, elegance, and the pursuit of balance. It’s as if Pantone has tapped into the same DNA that drives our designs.”The studio is already planning to weave Mocha Mousse into its 2025 projects. “We’re working on a bedroom design where velvet textiles in Mocha Mousse will take center stage,” Antonovych revealed. “The richness of the color paired with the tactile softness of the fabric creates an inviting focal point.” Additional applications include rugs, ceramic accents, and wall finishes, showcasing the shade’s versatility across various design elements.Practical Applications and PairingsMocha Mousse’s adaptability makes it a practical option for both designers and homeowners. Antonovych outlined several ways it can enhance living spaces. “It works beautifully as a wall finish, providing a subtle backdrop that elevates other elements in a room,” she said. “Soft furnishings like sofas or curtains add a layer of luxury without overwhelming the space. And as an accent in accessories—think vases or cushions—it brings depth and cohesion.”The color’s pairing potential further broadens its appeal. “It complements neutral tones like creamy beige or soft gray, creating a calm, unified look,” Antonovych advised. “For a bolder contrast, it pairs well with deep greens, rich blues, or metallic golds. These combinations allow designers to craft everything from cozy retreats to luxurious statement rooms.” This range positions Mocha Mousse as a versatile tool for achieving diverse aesthetic goals.A Color with Lasting PotentialWhile Pantone’s annual selections typically define a single year, Antonovych predicts Mocha Mousse could endure beyond 2025. “It’s a shade that transcends trends,” she asserted. “Its universality and emotional depth give it staying power. I can see it inspiring designers for decades, much like other iconic neutrals have done.”This outlook rests on the color’s ability to suit various styles and contexts. From sleek urban apartments to sprawling rural homes, Mocha Mousse offers a modern and timeless foundation. “It’s not loud or fleeting,” Antonovych added. “It’s a color that grows with you, that reveals new layers over time. That’s what makes it special.”Leading the TrendAs Mocha Mousse begins to appear in design showrooms, mood boards, and publications globally, Antonovych Design is well-placed to spearhead its adoption. The studio’s alignment with the shade—both philosophically and aesthetically—cements its status as a forward-thinking leader. “We’ve always aimed to stay ahead of trends while remaining true to our vision,” Antonovych said. “This moment feels like a validation of that approach.”The studio’s 2025 plans reflect a dedication to showcasing Mocha Mousse in inspiring ways. “We want our projects to demonstrate what’s possible with this color,” Antonovych explained. “Whether it’s a small accent or an entire room, we’ll show how it can transform a space into something memorable and meaningful.”A Broader Design MovementBeyond Antonovych's Design, Mocha Mousse’s rise signals a broader movement in design—one that prioritizes emotional well-being alongside visual appeal. As individuals and businesses seek interiors that offer refuge and refinement, colors like Mocha Mousse are poised to take center stage. “It’s about creating environments where people can thrive,” Antonovych said. “That’s the direction design is heading, and this color perfectly embodies it.”Pantone’s 2025 Color of the Year sets the tone for a year of thoughtful, comfort-driven design, and Antonovych Design is prepared to bring that vision to fruition. With its deep connection to the shade and innovative project plans, the studio is a key contributor to the evolving design landscape.About Antonovych DesignAntonovych Design is a premier interior design studio based in Astana, Kazakhstan, specializing in sophisticated, timeless spaces. Rooted in principles of warmth, elegance, and harmony, the studio has gained international recognition for its ability to create interiors that blend beauty with functionality.

