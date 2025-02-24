Dery Barracks / Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A5000970

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 02/22/25 2357 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Derby

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Jake LeBlanc

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were patrolling US Route 5 in Derby. A vehicle was observed traveling at 81 mph in a posted 65 mph zone. Troopers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and identify the operator as Jake LeBlanc of Newport, VT.

LeBlanc was issued a VCVC for Title 23 VSA 1003 State Speed Zones – Fine of $682. LeBlanc was additionally issued a citation to appear in court for crime of Excessive Speed.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/08/25 @ 0830

COURT: Orleans County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881