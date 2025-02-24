RE: Derby Barracks / Excessive Speed - Corrected
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A5000970
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 02/22/25 2357 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Derby
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Jake LeBlanc
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were patrolling US Route 5 in Derby. A vehicle was observed traveling at 81 mph in a posted 35 mph zone. Troopers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and identify the operator as Jake LeBlanc of Newport, VT.
LeBlanc was issued a VCVC for Title 23 VSA 1003 State Speed Zones – Fine of $682. LeBlanc was additionally issued a citation to appear in court for crime of Excessive Speed.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/08/25 @ 0830
COURT: Orleans County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.