Scott Stringer Endorses Todd J. Stein for District Leader in AD76, Part A, Joining a Wave of Key Democratic Leaders

Scott Stringer and Todd J. Stein Stein with Julianne Michelle and Craig Herskowitz Author, Lindsey Cormack and Stein Felicia Stein, with her son Todd Stein's Kickoff at Rodney's Comedy Club

I will fight for more transparent elections.” — Todd J. Stein

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Todd J. Stein’s campaign for District Leader in Assembly District 76, Part A, continues to gain momentum, with a major endorsement from former NYC Comptroller and Mayoral Candidate Scott Stringer. Stringer joins a growing coalition of Democratic leaders, activists, and advocates who are backing Stein’s campaign, recognizing his commitment to strengthening the Democratic Party, advocating for fair elections, and ensuring that the Upper East Side has strong, transparent leadership.In addition to Stringer’s endorsement, Stein has received support from key figures across the city, including Council Member Candidate for District 2 Allie Ryan, former District Leader Daisy Paez of Assembly District 65, Democratic advocate Ramdat Singh of Assembly District 81, political author Lindsey Cormack, and Daniel Sinasohn, an LGBTQ+ advocate and member of the Victory Fund Campaign Board.Stringer, a longtime champion of fiscal accountability, and community engagement, praised Stein’s leadership and dedication to electoral transparency, senior care, and grassroots organizing. His endorsement solidifies Stein’s campaign as a movement driven by Democratic values and a commitment to making government more responsive to the people it serves.Allie Ryan, who is running for City Council in District 2, also emphasized Stein’s deep connection to the community and his dedication to making tangible improvements in people’s lives. “Todd J. Stein has proven time and again that he’s willing to fight for the Upper East Side and stand up for what’s right. His dedication to fair elections, community advocacy—such as safer streets, assisting the elderly, and ensuring every voice is heard makes him the leader we need. I’m proud to support Todd for District Leader,” Ryan said.Stein recently appeared again on Spectrum News NY1’s “In Focus” with Cheryl Wills, where he discussed the dangers of guardianship abuse and the need for stronger legal protections for seniors. Drawing from personal experience with his parents’ challenges in senior care, Stein highlighted the risks of financial exploitation and the loss of independence that many seniors face. His advocacy for elder justice reform has been central to his campaign, reinforcing his commitment to protecting the most vulnerable members of the community.Stein’s dedication to public service is deeply personal. His mother, Felicia Stein, was a committed advocate for social justice and community engagement. Inspired by her work, Stein has continued fighting for fair elections, supporting seniors, and strengthening Democratic grassroots activism in the Upper East Side. He has been a longtime advocate for fair pay for home care workers, having firsthand experience navigating New York’s healthcare and elder care system while caring for his mother. His background in political organizing, Democratic Party engagement, and community leadership has positioned him as a strong candidate for District Leader.Stein’s kickoff event was held this past weekend at Rodney’s Comedy Club , drawing a prominent group of guests. Among them were candidates for City Council’s 5th District, which will be open when current Council Member Keith Powers terms out. Powers is now running for Manhattan Borough President, and Stein has been a strong supporter of his campaign. Faith Bondy, Lukas Florzak, and Rachel Storch spoke about Stein’s dedication, joined by Lindsey Cormack, activist Julianne Michelle, and Adam Vazquez, Executive Director of Mommy’s Heart and producer of STOCKADE . Also in attendance were Craig Herskowitz, former FBI and DOJ attorney, and special guest speaker Scott Stringer. A highlight of the evening was Stein’s mother, Felicia Stein, proudly sharing her admiration for her son with the gathered crowd.Stein’s campaign is focused on strengthening voter engagement, improving transparency in the Democratic Party, and mobilizing the community for the upcoming elections. His growing coalition of supporters reflects a broad Democratic base committed to grassroots leadership, election integrity, and local activism. “I am honored to have the support of leaders and advocates who share my vision for a stronger, more engaged Upper East Side,” Stein said. “As District Leader, I will fight for more transparent elections, stand up for Democratic values, and make sure every neighborhood voice is represented.”With the support of major Democratic figures and grassroots advocates, Stein is positioned as a strong, community-driven candidate in the race for District Leader in AD76, Part A. His campaign is not just about party leadership; it is about ensuring that the Upper East Side remains a community where democracy thrives, and every voice is heard.

