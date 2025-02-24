Global Flooring Market Size & Trends | Projected to Reach $646.70 Bn by 2032 at 5.7% CAGR (2025-2032)

Flooring Market Flooring Market Size

Key companies covered in the flooring market report are Mohawk Industries, Inc., Gerflor, Congoleum, Interface, Congoleum, Flowcrete, James Halstead, & others.

Asia Pacific led with a 52.39% share in 2024, while the U.S. flooring market is projected to hit $39.25 Bn by 2032, driven by rising construction and renovation trends.” — Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, MAHARAHTRA, INDIA, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global flooring market size was valued at USD 416.56 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 439.27 billion in 2025 to USD 646.70 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.Flooring is a material that is applied to a subfloor structure to arrange a walking surface. The flooring products utilized are vinyl tiles, ceramic, carpets, and laminates, delivering a clean, smooth, attractive, and hard surface to the floor. The surging new construction facilities propel market growth.Fortune Business Insights™ mentions this in a report titled, “Flooring Industry Share and Forecast, 2025-2032.”𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐏𝐃𝐅: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/flooring-market-102740 ➡️ Report Scope:Market Size Value in 2025: $ 439.27 BnMarket Size Value in 2032: $ 646.70 BnGrowth Rate: CAGR of 5.7% (2025-2032)Base Year: 2024Historical Data: 2019-2023Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032No. of Report Pages: 500➡️ SegmentsGrowing Need for Easy-to-Install Floor Coverings to Drive Non-Resilient Segment GrowthBased on type, the market is segmented into non-resilient, resilient, and carpets & rugs. The non-resilient segment held the largest flooring market share in 2025. The segment’s growth is attributed to the surging demand for easy-to-install floor coverings.The flooring market plays a crucial role in the construction and interior design industries, catering to both residential and commercial applications. With advancements in material technology and a growing emphasis on sustainable solutions, the global flooring market has been experiencing steady growth.Increasing Disposable Income of People to Drive Residential Segment GrowthBy end-use, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. The residential segment is dominating the market. The growth is attributed to the growing population and the growing disposable income of consumers globally.Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.➡️ Competitive LandscapeGrowing Focus of Major Market Players on Acquisitions to Drive Market GrowthThe flooring market consists of many key players globally. The increasing adoption of acquisitions, new product development, and joint ventures to expand their product portfolio and regional presence drives market growth.➡️ List of Key Players Present in the Report:• Mohawk Industries, Inc. (U.S.)• Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (U.S.)• TARKETT S.A. (France)• Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (U.S.)• Forbo Flooring Systems (Netherlands)• Gerflor (France)• Interface, Inc. (U.S.)• Beaulieu International Group (Belgium)• Toli Corporation (Japan)• Milliken & Company (U.S.)• Congoleum (U.S.)• Flowcrete (U.K.)• James Halstead (U.K.)• The Dixie Group (U.S.)➡️ Report Coverage• Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.• Comprehensive insights into regional developments.• List of major industry players.• Key strategies adopted by the market players.• The latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.➡️ Key Flooring Types• Hardwood Flooring - Known for its aesthetic appeal and durability, hardwood remains a popular choice for residential and commercial spaces. However, its high cost and maintenance requirements have led to alternatives such as engineered wood gaining traction.• Laminate Flooring - A cost-effective alternative to hardwood, laminate flooring is appreciated for its easy installation and maintenance. Technological advancements have enhanced its appearance and durability.• Vinyl Flooring - Available in luxury vinyl tiles (LVT) and vinyl sheets, this category is gaining popularity due to its water resistance, affordability, and design versatility.• Ceramic & Stone Tiles - Preferred in high-moisture areas such as kitchens and bathrooms, ceramic and stone tiles offer durability and aesthetic value.• Carpet & Rugs - Primarily used in commercial and hospitality sectors, carpets provide comfort and insulation.• Rubber & Specialty Flooring - Commonly used in gyms, hospitals, and industrial spaces, rubber flooring offers high durability and slip resistance.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/flooring-market-102740 ➡️ Drivers & RestraintsAugmenting Global Population to Drive Market ExpansionThe surging population globally, further generating significant demand for the housing facilities drive the flooring market growth. The increasing focus of many manufacturers on delivering suitable aesthetic surface solutions and maintaining the house's interior, fulfilling the specifications related to impact resistance, durability, and strength to propel the market growth.However, the reduced availability and price volatility of the petroleum-based raw materials used to produce products, including vinyl surfaces for floors, may impede market expansion.➡️ Future OutlookThe flooring industry is poised for continued expansion, driven by technological advancements, sustainability trends, and increasing demand in both residential and commercial sectors. Key players in the market are investing in product innovation, digitalization (such as AI-driven flooring recommendations), and sustainable manufacturing to gain a competitive edge.➡️ Regional InsightsIncreasing Planned Investments to Drive Market Expansion in Asia PacificAsia Pacific holds the largest market share and accounted for USD 205.76 billion in annual revenue during 2023. The region’s growth is driven by rapid industrialization, rising planned investments, and structure policies for construction activities in Asia Pacific nations, such as India, China, and others.Europe is witnessing significant growth in the market. The growth is attributed to the increasing consumer preference and expenditure toward luxurious living spaces in the region.➡️ Key Industry DevelopmentNovember 2021 – Beaulieu Flooring Solutions launched a unique latex-free carpet. It is the first recyclable event carpet globally, primarily product for corridors, entrance halls, and fair stands. The carpet launch will help Beaulieu Flooring Solutions expand its product portfolio.The global flooring market is on a strong growth trajectory, supported by economic development, innovation, and evolving consumer preferences. As sustainable and high-performance flooring solutions gain prominence, industry players must adapt to emerging trends to capitalize on market opportunities.For businesses and investors, staying informed about material advancements, regulatory policies, and consumer preferences will be essential to navigating this dynamic and competitive market.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/vinyl-flooring-market-103059 Read Related Insights: Ceramic Tiles Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, 2032 Vinyl Flooring Market Size, Share, Growth & Global Report, 2032

