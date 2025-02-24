Confectionery Market Size & Share Report | Industry to Reach $278.36 Bn by 2032, CAGR of 3.36% during 2024-2032

Confectionery Market

PUNE, MAHARAHTRA, INDIA, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global confectionery market size was USD 206.97 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow from USD 213.74 billion in 2024 to USD 278.36 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 3.36% over the 2024-2032 period. Rising health consciousness among consumers will play a key role in augmenting the growth of this market, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its recent report, titled “Confectionery Industry Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2024– 2032”.Manufactured chocolate bars and candies are known to contain large amounts of artificial sweeteners. With increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders, even the most ardent chocolate-lovers are getting increasingly inclined towards organic and natural ingredients-based products. For example, the Swiss chocolate-maker Barry Callebaut’s research found that the market value for organic chocolates currently stands at €30 million in Western Europe alone. This figure shows that the shifting consumer preference for chocolate and other confectionery items made from naturally-derived extracts will lead the confectionery market trends in the foreseeable future.Get a Free Sample Research PDF:➡️ Report Scope & Segmentation:Market Size Value in 2024: USD 213.74 billionMarket Size Value in 2032: USD 278.36 billionGrowth Rate: CAGR of 3.36% (2024-2032)Base Year: 2023Historical Data: 2019-2022Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032No. of Report Pages: 150𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱: By Type (Chocolate, Sugar, and Gums), Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Departmental Stores, and Online Retails)𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀: Growing Consumers’ Inclination Towards Organic Chocolates & Candies to Fuel Growth | Rising Emergence of On-the-go Snacks to Push Confectionery Businesss➡️ Competitive LandscapeLaunch of Natural Extracts-derived Products to Spur CompetitionThe confectionery market forecast envisages a period of cutthroat competition in this market as companies deploy various strategies to meet the escalating demand for organic confectionery items. Besides this, many players are also attempting to broaden their business horizons by introducing novel offerings in foreign markets.➡️ List of Top Confectionery Companies:• Barry Callebaut (Zürich, Switzerland)• Ferrero SpA (Alba, Italy)• Nestle S.A. (Vevey, Switzerland)• Mondelez International, Inc. (Illinois, U.S.)• Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)• The Hershey Company (Pennsylvania, U.S.)• Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli AG (Zürich, Switzerland)• Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd. (Osaka, Japan)• HARIBO GmbH & Co. KG (Bonn, Germany)• Pladis Global (London, U.K.)➡️ Market DriversHectic Lifestyles to Foster Sales OpportunitiesGlobal economic growth and development have led to an explosion of job and business opportunities. Greater access to education and skill development have expanded the number of employable people around the world, resulting in more working people and more office spaces, especially in large urban conglomerations. As a result, modern lifestyles have become more hectic and stressful, with unfortunate consequence being on health and fitness of people. Therefore, many consumers are now demanding on-the-go confectionery snacks, preferably having low sugar and fat. Chocolate, owing to its numerous health benefits, is the most consumed confectionery product in the world, and many companies are now developing sugar-free and organic chocolate items to cater to the health-conscious urban populace. Furthermore, chocolate consumption has positive physiological effects. The Loma Linda University Adventist Health Sciences Center in California found, through a research study, suggested that chocolate consumption positively impacts brain health and reduces stress and inflammation.Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:➡️ Key Factors Driving the Global Confectionery Market:The global confectionery market is driven by evolving consumer preferences, with rising demand for premium, organic, and healthier options like low-sugar and functional sweets. Innovation in flavors, textures, and plant-based ingredients further fuels growth. Increasing disposable income and urbanization boost accessibility, especially in emerging markets.E-commerce and digitalization have expanded online sales, while social media influences trends. Sustainability is also key, with a focus on Fairtrade cocoa, ethical sourcing, and eco-friendly packaging. Seasonal sales and gifting trends significantly impact market dynamics, with high demand during holidays and special occasions.Regulatory changes, such as sugar taxes and stricter labeling requirements, are reshaping industry strategies. Companies are adapting by reformulating products and offering more transparency. As a result, brands that innovate while addressing health, sustainability, and convenience trends are poised for success in the competitive confectionery market.➡️ Potential Growth Opportunities in the Global Confectionery Market:The global confectionery market presents growth opportunities through innovation in health-focused products, including sugar-free, functional, and plant-based sweets. Rising consumer demand for premium and artisanal chocolates, along with sustainable and ethically sourced ingredients, is driving expansion.E-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales are unlocking new distribution channels, while personalized and seasonal offerings boost sales. Emerging markets, particularly in Asia and Africa, offer strong potential due to rising disposable incomes. Additionally, advancements in packaging sustainability and smart labeling enhance brand appeal. Companies that embrace these trends while maintaining taste and indulgence will thrive in this evolving market.➡️ Regional AnalysisEurope to Lead the Pack; Asia-Pacific to Showcase Excellent Growth TrajectoryEurope is slated to dominate the confectionery market share in the coming years, primarily on account of high consumption chocolate items. Consumers are increasingly demanding premium and customized confectionery products and are willing to pay for such items, prompting companies to manufacture and deliver superior offerings in the region.Asia-Pacific holds tremendous growth opportunities for this market owing to rising disposable income, increasing young and working-age population, and rapid urbanization. As a result, many players are implementing different strategies to establish themselves in the Asia-Pacific region, especially China and India.➡️ Recent Major Developments in the Global Confectionery Market:May 2023: Ferrero North America, one of the leading chocolate manufacturers in the U.S., announced new products and seasonal product lines, including products, such as Kinder Chocolate, at the annual expo of sweets & snacks in Chicago.March 2023: The Hershey Company, a leading chocolate manufacturer, announced the launch of its all-new plant-based product toRead Related Insights: Fresh Vegetables Market Size, Share, Growth, Forecast, 2032 Onion and Shallot Flavor Market Size, Trends, Growth, 2032

