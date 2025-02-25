Digital Evolution Institute Explores the Future of Housing, Real Estate, Innovation and Sustainability

Exception visionaries on the future of real estate

Digital Evolution Institute is a global think tank at the intersection of technology, investment and entrepreneurship

Visionaries, builders, and technologist are working every day to bring the real estate industry forward so that it works hand in hand with sustainability and innovation” — Tracy McWilliams

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Evolution Institute in partnership with the Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) is welcoming forward-thinking family offices, real estate investors, developers, home builders, technologists, and sustainability visionaries from around the world to the Balboa Bay Club, Newport Beach, California March 27, 2025. Thought leaders are gathering to discuss how innovation and sustainability are impacting and changing the future of housing and real estate. This is an important topic given recent events in California.

Last year the same event was held in Los Angeles at Colburn School. “We learned visionaries, large builders, and technologist are working every day to bring the industry forward so that housing as well as commercial and industrial properties can work hand in hand with sustainability and innovation. The belief that real estate and the building industry are behind the times on innovation and sustainability is not true,” said Tracy McWilliams, Founder of the Digital Evolution Institute.

BIASC is a 100 year old organization and our mission is always the same to build sustainable housing. "Our builders are innovative and know how to build attainable, affordable housing. We need the right regulatory and legislative partnership to keep affordability within reach” said Jeff Montejano, CEO of Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC.Org). Looking at the future for real estate, innovation and sustainability decade long industry experts agree that affordability is the #1 issue for delivering a housing product to the consumer at the most efficient pricing and a product for sustainability.

The March 27 event will bring experts in real estate, housing, innovation and sustainability to speak from companies including BIASC, CBRE, Blue Water Development Group, Shopoff Realty, Speedcast, Intel, Telos, Inspire Global Ventures. As a specific focus “technology is affecting investment and how we invest and create efficiency in real estate. Collecting data in real time at the intelligent edge increases the amount of information available for investment opportunities and creates lowers energy costs thereby increases return on investment" said Caitlin Panasci, General Partner, Inspire Global Ventures.

Staying connected is essential innovation for the future of housing and real estate. As many experienced in the recent Los Angeles fires, the importance of being able to communicate and connect during any disruption in an environment that impacts the way people live and work is crucial, "connectivity through satellite for example is becoming cost effective as a primary or backup solution in real estate and emergency services” said Dee Schwalb at Speedcast a speaker at the upcoming event.

Families and family offices are becoming more sophisticated at integrating their values and impact visions into capital deployment, helping create a significant movement in the real estate industry. Family offices, private capital going into innovation and sustainable real estate and housing development continues to accelerate and the technology that powers it is not going away”

About Digital Evolution Institute

Digital Evolution Institute has pioneered many thought leadership trends bringing together visionaries and partners in technology, investment and entrepreneurship. Digital Evolution Institute (www.digitaevolution.institute) was founded by Tracy McWilliams and Julia Valentine in 2022 to advance thought leadership at the intersection of investment, technology and entrepreneurship. It is an inclusive business organization that welcomes all participants who are interested in one of the biggest questions of our time: What Is the Next Phase of Digital Evolution? The Institute hosts conferences and promotes interaction among participants across a broad range of topics. It provides exceptional opportunities to connect with visionaries, luminaries, pioneers, dreamers, builders, athletes, creatives, futurists, technologists, game changers, impact creators, financiers, allocators, family offices, executives, philanthropists and founders.

