AI in Healthcare Market Growth Outlook | Industry Size to Hit $490.96 Billion by 2032 at 43.2% CAGR

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Analysis: USD 490.96 Billion Valuation by 2032 | North America dominated the AI in healthcare market with a market share of 44.93% in 2023.” — Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, MAHARAHTRA, INDIA, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global artificial intelligence in healthcare market size was valued at USD 19.54 billion in 2023. The industry is expected to expand from USD 27.69 billion in 2024 to USD 490.96 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 43.2% over the study period 2024-2032.Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare plays a crucial role in analysing medical data, which aids doctors and healthcare providers in delivering precise diagnoses and treatments. This technology enhances the productivity of medical professionals, including doctors and nurses, ultimately benefiting patients by improving treatment outcomes and quality of life. According to a report from GE Healthcare, healthcare practitioners are increasingly utilizing AI to enhance data analysis capabilities, leading to better patient diagnoses and more accurate treatment predictions while also reducing the time spent on administrative tasks.Fortune Business Insights™ offers these insights in its comprehensive research report titled “AI in Healthcare Industry Size, Share, Growth, and Forecast Report, 2024-2032.” The report provides an in-depth analysis of the AI in Healthcare Market, including detailed forecasts and trends shaping its growth over the coming years.Get a Free Sample Research PDF:Report Scope:Market Size Value in 2024: USD 27.69 billionMarket Size Value in 2032: USD 490.96 billionGrowth Rate: CAGR of 43.2% (2024-2032)Base Year: 2023Historical Data: 2019-2022Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032No. of Report Pages: 159𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱: By Platform (Solutions and Services), By Application (Robot-Assisted Surgery, Virtual Nursing Assistant, Administrative Workflow Assistance, Clinical Trials, Diagnostics, and Others), By End-user (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organization (CRO), and Others)𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀: Rising Implementation of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics is Transforming the Healthcare Industry | Investments by Private and Government Sectors in Artificial Intelligence to Drive Market GrowthCompetitive Landscape:The AI in healthcare market is highly competitive, with several key players investing in research and development to introduce innovative and efficient solutions. Companies such as IBM Watson Health, Google Health, Microsoft, and NVIDIA dominate the industry. Strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and new AI-driven healthcare solutions are common strategies employed by market leaders to strengthen their positions. Regulatory approvals and clinical validation of AI technologies play a crucial role in determining market competitiveness.LIST OF TOP AI IN HEALTHCARE COMPANIES:• Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.)• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)• NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.)• Alphabet Inc. (U.S.)• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.)• Intel Corporation (U.S.)• Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)• General Electric Company (U.S.)• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)• UnitedHealth Group, (Optum Inc.) (U.S.)Segmentation Analysis:By TechnologyAI in healthcare is classified based on technology, including machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), computer vision, and robotic process automation. Machine learning, particularly deep learning, is widely used for predictive analytics and medical imaging. NLP is gaining traction in applications such as electronic health records (EHR) management and clinical documentation, while computer vision is revolutionizing medical imaging diagnostics.By ApplicationThe market is segmented into medical imaging and diagnostics, drug discovery, robotic surgery, patient management, and virtual assistants. AI-driven medical imaging solutions help detect diseases like cancer and neurological disorders with higher accuracy. In drug discovery, AI accelerates research by identifying potential drug candidates. Robotic surgery enhances precision in minimally invasive procedures, while AI-powered virtual assistants assist patients in scheduling and managing their healthcare needs.By End-UserThe end-user segment includes hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, research institutes, and healthcare payers. Hospitals leverage AI for patient monitoring and predictive analytics, while pharmaceutical firms utilize AI to streamline drug development. Research institutes use AI for genomic analysis and precision medicine, and healthcare payers apply AI to fraud detection and claims processing.By RegionRegionally, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, each with unique regulatory frameworks and demand trends. North America leads the market due to strong regulatory policies and high healthcare expenditure, while Asia-Pacific is growing rapidly due to expanding healthcare infrastructure and rising disposable incomes.Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:Key Factors Driving the AI in Healthcare Market:Several factors contribute to the growth of AI in healthcare. The rising demand for personalized medicine, increasing use of big data in healthcare, and advancements in AI algorithms have significantly impacted market expansion. Additionally, government initiatives supporting AI adoption in healthcare and the growing need to reduce medical errors and operational costs are key drivers.Potential Growth Opportunities in the Global AI in Healthcare Market:The market presents significant growth opportunities, particularly in telemedicine and remote patient monitoring. AI-powered chatbots and virtual health assistants are revolutionizing patient engagement and reducing the burden on healthcare professionals. Moreover, AI-driven drug development is expected to accelerate pharmaceutical research, cutting down costs and time for new drug approvals. The integration of AI with wearable devices also offers immense potential for continuous health monitoring and disease prevention.Regional Insights:Geographically, North America leads the global AI in the healthcare market, primarily due to a well-established healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending, and leading AI companies. Europe follows closely, with countries like Germany, France, and the UK witnessing increasing AI adoption in healthcare. In the Asia-Pacific region, growing investments in healthcare AI and digital transformation initiatives are fueling market growth. Meanwhile, Latin America and the Middle East also embrace AI-driven healthcare solutions, driven by the need for efficient medical services.Recent Major Developments in the Global AI in Healthcare Market:•October 2023: Google introduced a new generative AI feature for healthcare professionals. This aims to help them find relevant and accurate clinical information more efficiently.•October 2023: Microsoft launched new data and AI solutions for healthcare organizations at the HLTH 2023 conference.•March 2022: NVIDIA Corporation launched Clara Holoscan MGX, a device that uses real-time AI applications to the edge with long-term software support. This new platform accelerated innovation in the medical devices industry.Read Related Insights: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Drug Discovery Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2032 mHealth Apps Market Share, Growth, Report, 2032

