Las Vegas Artist 'The Biznezz' makes history with Medellin, Colombia collaborations in new hit single

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Las Vegas artist "The Bizness" has teamed up with Medellin, Columbia's very own Daiz for their latest single "Anubis" . Produced by Valco, this collaboration brings together two talented artists from different parts of the world to deliver a powerful message through their music."Anubis" is a Latin Trap single with a bilingual twist, featuring both English and Spanish lyrics. The song's main motivation is to encourage listeners to prioritize self-improvement and not let themselves be taken advantage of. With its catchy beat and meaningful lyrics, "Anubis" is sure to resonate with audiences worldwide.This collaboration is just a taste of what's to come from "The Bizness". The artist has announced the release of his upcoming EP, LLAOS, which stands for "Love Letters And Other Shit". Set to drop in the summer of 2025, this EP promises to showcase the artist's versatility and unique style.With "Anubis" already making waves in the music industry, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of LLAOS. The Bizness and Daiz's collaboration is a testament to the power of music in bringing people together and spreading a positive message. Stay tuned for more updates on "The Bizness" and his upcoming EP."Anubis" is now available on all major streaming platforms. With a visually stunning music video inspired by the likes of Kanye West, ASAP Rocky & the Migos, the Anubis music video is sure to make an impact on the culture. Don't miss out on this powerful collaboration and be sure to keep an eye out for LLAOS this summer. Follow "The Bizness" on social media for the latest updates and announcements at @tha.bzn.ss !

