Minister’s insightful visit to Rove and Tetere prisons The Minister of Police National Security & Correctional Services, Jimson Tanangada on Friday has successfully visit Rove […]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.