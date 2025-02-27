Experience the Vibrant Nowruz Spring Festival & Market in Newport Beach with Over 100 Exhibitors and Persian Art

Celebrating a Decade of Commitment: Ten Years of Dedicated and Consistent Economic Development!

Support Small Businesses, Strengthen Community Bonds, and Promote Economic Growth at the Nowruz Spring Festival at the Renaissance Newport Beach Hotel

The Nowruz Spring Festival is a true reflection of OCIACC’s mission to unite diverse communities through cultural appreciation while supporting local businesses.” — Shani Moslehi, President of the OC Iranian American Chamber of Commerce

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This March, celebrate spring with a vibrant fusion of culture, tradition, and local commerce at the Nowruz Spring Festival & Market. Hosted at the Renaissance Newport Beach Hotel on Sunday, March 9, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM, the festival is set to feature over 100 exhibitors, including a Persian art gallery, live entertainment, food vendors, and a bustling artisan market that showcases the best of local small businesses.

Celebrated for over 3,000 years, Nowruz symbolizes renewal, hope, and the triumph of joy and good over evil. The festival offers a unique blend of Persian cultural performances, live music, traditional food vendors, and a vibrant artisan market showcasing handmade goods and products from local small businesses. It's an ideal event for families, friends, and individuals of all ages to enjoy delicious food, discover artisan treasures, and experience the spirit of this timeless tradition.

The Nowruz Spring Festival & Market is an annual event organized by the Orange County Iranian American Chamber of Commerce (OCIACC), a nonprofit organization founded in 2015 by Shani Moslehi. OCIACC’s mission is to empower small businesses and strengthen economic ties within the Iranian American community. The Chamber has become a key resource for business networking and community growth in Orange County. Under Moslehi’s leadership, OCIACC has created a thriving environment for local entrepreneurs, helping them succeed and connect. Moslehi’s unwavering dedication to community building has earned her several accolades, including the 2024 Woman of the Year Award and the SBA Community Excellence Award.

“The Nowruz Spring Festival is a true reflection of OCIACC’s mission to unite diverse communities through cultural appreciation while supporting local businesses,” said Moslehi. “This event is not just a celebration of Nowruz; it’s a platform for small businesses to thrive and for our vibrant community to come together in joy and celebration.”

The event is not only a cultural gathering but a vital boost to Orange County’s economy, underscoring the importance of supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs. Whether you're coming for the food, the art, or simply the chance to celebrate, the Nowruz Spring Festival promises an unforgettable experience that showcases the best of local commerce and community spirit.

For ticket information and to purchase your tickets, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nowruz-spring-festival-market-tickets-1094655386729?aff=oddtdtcreator&utm_experiment=test_share_listing

About OCIACC

The Orange County Iranian American Chamber of Commerce (OCIACC) is a non-religious, non-political nonprofit organization founded in 2015. Its mission is to empower businesses and strengthen cultural connections within the Iranian American community. Through educational programs, networking events, and cultural celebrations like the Nowruz Spring Festival, OCIACC plays a key role in enriching the community and supporting local businesses.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.