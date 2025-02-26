Former Phillips Edison & Company Exec Eric Richter Joins Woodcliff Realty Advisors

Eric Richter was senior vice president of Phillips Edison & Company, responsible for property management for nearly 300 properties nationwide. Now he will oversee property management for Woodcliff Realty Advisors. (Photo credit: Woodcliff Realty Advisors)

Retail property consultancy announces shopping center industry veteran will deliver property management services for commercial real estate owners

Eric Richter brings property management and facilities expertise to our clients.” — Rudolph E. Milian

WOODCLIFF LAKE, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran retail real estate property management and accounting executive Eric Richter, SLD has joined Woodcliff Realty Advisors LLC , announced Rudolph E. Milian, CRRP, CRX, CSM, CMD, president and CEO of the Woodcliff Lake-based commercial real estate consulting group.Richter, currently a partner of EXFLEX Property Services, LLC, based in Clearwater, Fla., will provide property management services for Woodcliff Realty clients. He will maintain his individual practice in addition to serving Woodcliff Realty clients.“Eric Richter brings property management and facilities expertise to our clients, whether a retailer responsible for maintaining its exterior site or a landlord of retail properties that prefers to use third-party property management services,” Milian said. A full-service management consultancy, Woodcliff Realty Advisors brings together an elite group of real estate professionals across North America to serve shopping center owners, retailers, commercial real estate organizations, communities and investors.Prior to cofounding EXFLEX, Richter was senior vice president of property management for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECO), where for over two decades he rose through the ranks to lead property management for nearly 300 properties in 31 states comprising more than 33 million square feet of leasable area.It is this kind of property management expertise that Richter can offer Woodcliff Realty clients, things like rent collection, lease administration, managing budgets, landlord-tenant interaction and facilities management, according to Milian. In managing properties for landlords, it’s important to engage and manage third-party contractors, such as janitorial, snow removal, parking lot sweeping, parking lot resurfacing, landscaping, roof repairs, waste hauling and security services, according to Richter.“It’s great to be a part of the Woodcliff team,” said Richter. “I’ve worked with Rudy Milian and several of the other Woodcliff consultants on sustainability committees for ICSC and have always felt a kinship with him and my peers in striving to achieve best practices in retail real estate,” he said.Since its inception in January 2016, Woodcliff has served clients with a wide array of services including raising equity participation in a ground-up development; marketing, public relations and leasing consulting for a newly developed retail, dining, entertainment and office project; expert witness testimony; evaluating a retail chain’s vast real estate portfolio for a global investment firm; handling marketing and publicity for several retail real estate proptech companies; providing lease accounting examination and retail sales audits for a private shopping center developer and a retail real estate investment trust (REIT), and creating a method for allocating expenses for mixed-use properties.Additionally, Woodcliff provided tenant coordination services, created tenant criteria manuals, packaged equity investment for a retail company, provided leasing services and land sales for a mixed-use project, acted as advisor to owners of commercial real estate, conducted a study to determine long-term occupancy of an anchor for an institutional lender, and devised various redevelopment, repositioning, remerchandising and mixed-use strategies for owners of commercial real estate. Most Woodcliff consultants have been professionally certified by ICSC, a large trade organization for industry advancement of marketplaces, and each has more than two decades of shopping center experience. In addition to Richter and Milian, Woodcliff's other consultants are: G. Lamont Blackstone, CRX (Mount Vernon, N.Y.); George Caraghiaur, LEED AP (Indianapolis); Suzanne K. Cayley, CLS, SLD (Toronto); Rene F. Daniel, CLS, CRX (Baltimore); Alberta Davidson, CMD (San Diego); Carolyn J. Feimster, CRX, CMD (Attica, Ind.); John M. Genovese, CRX, CDP, CSM, CLS, CMD (Henderson, Nev.); Gordon T. “Skip” Greeby, Jr., P.E., CRX, CDP (Lake Bluff, Ill.); Debra Hazel (Las Vegas); Kenneth S. Lamy, CRRP, CRX (New Orleans); Steven Levy (Memphis, Tenn.); Gregory T. Maloney, CRX, CSM (Lauderdale by the Sea, Fla.), James E. Matanky, CRRP, CRX, CLS, CDP, CSM, CMD (Chicago); Alan B. McKeon (Atlanta); Jack Nugent, CRRP (Atlanta); Bill Rose, CRX, CSM (San Diego); Michael E. Rulli, CRX, CSM, CMD (Dallas); Ronald F. Simkin (Germantown, Tenn.), Keith Thompson, CRX, CLS (Knoxville, Tenn.) and Sarah Vasquez, CRX, CSM, CPC, ARM (Seattle, Wash.).For more information, call (201) 391-0585 or email info(at)woodcliffllc(dot)com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.