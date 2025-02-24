NRB International Christian Media Convention is the largest nationally and internationally recognized event dedicated solely to assisting those in the field of Christian communications. NRB International Christian Media Convention.

National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) Trade show for religious media to ‘showcase the proven, enduring, and advancing reach and impact of Christian media’

This meeting will be a landmark gathering for NRB as we strengthen our historic bonds, cast a vision for the future, and prepare to meet the challenges and opportunities of our day.” — Troy A. Miller

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) president & CEO Troy A. Miller previews the 2025 NRB International Christian Media Convention , the leading global event for Christian communicators, which will welcome some 5,000 Christian media professionals from all over the world to Grapevine, Texas, February 24-27, 2025.“We look forward to welcoming Christian media professionals representing every sector of the media marketplace to the 2025 NRB Convention,” says Miller. “This event will showcase the proven, enduring, and advancing reach and impact of Christian media. This snapshot of the state of Christian media is not to be missed.”The leading trade association for Christian communicators will recognize outstanding contributions to the field through the 2025 Media and Special Service Awards, highlighting exceptional talent and commitment to service among NRB members.With top-level sponsors including Gloo AI, Patriot Mobile, Ignite America, and Prime Video and Wonder Project, the world of Christian communications comes to life at the NRB Convention as religious broadcasters and media voices cross the country and the globe to deepen partnerships and collaboration in the field. The signature NRB Exhibit Hall will highlight 270 exhibitors throughout 58,000+ feet of booth space.Registration is still open for the 2025 NRB Convention, which will host dynamic main-stage sessions featuring remarks by faith leaders including Pastor Jack Hibbs, Dr. Robert Jeffress, and J. John, with musical selections from five-time GRAMMYnominee Matthew West and more talented musical groups.Power-packed panels will assemble top analysts, commentators, and practitioners for exclusive discussions on thought-provoking issues of the day. Topics include international Christian ministry, strong families, values-driven media, the censorship industrial complex, the pro-family/pro-science/pro-life movement, local broadcasting, the legal landscape for free speech, Christians in public life, and using AI as a Christian communicator.At the NRB Convention, educational sessions offer valuable training to advance excellence in the field at every level. Christian media and ministry professionals will attend informative Talks and Workshops addressing a comprehensive slate of industry topics, from data analytics, to pitching, to copyright law and music licensing. Special access to screenings and live broadcasts is another NRB Convention signature offering.“The NRB Convention is the global relationship-building hub for Christian communicators,” adds Miller. “From networking events, to receptions, to our award-winning Exhibit Hall, there is unlimited opportunity to meet and connect with like-minded colleagues at every level of experience and leadership in the field.”NRB 2025 is where international connections propel global Christian media forward. Memorable NRB receptions produce lasting connections and insights to empower organizations for years to come. The Convention even offers special opportunities for college-aged Christian communicators to gain experience and exposure through the iNRB Challenge program. Veteran NRB attendees attest that NRB Convention is where successful careers in Christian media begin.NRB invites press and media to attend and cover the NRB Convention, with access to the well-appointed NRB Press Center available to qualifying working members of the press.“If your work includes covering religion in the news, analyzing the Christian media marketplace for your industry journal, or booking guests on faith issues for your network, NRB Convention is your must-attend event,” Miller notes.“This meeting will be a landmark gathering for NRB as we strengthen our historic bonds, cast a vision for the future, and prepare to meet the challenges and opportunities of our day,” says Miller.About NRB:NRB is a nonpartisan, international association of Christian communicators whose member organizations represent millions of listeners, viewers, and readers. NRB’s mission is two-fold: To protect the free speech rights of our members to speak Biblical truth by advocating those rights in governmental, corporate, and media sectors; and to foster excellence, integrity, and accountability in our membership by providing networking, educational, ministry, and relational opportunities. Learn more at www.nrb.org About the NRB Convention:The annual NRB International Christian Media Convention is the largest nationally and internationally recognized event dedicated solely to assisting those in the field of Christian communications. The dynamic and award-winning Exposition consists of hundreds of organizations and is an active marketplace for those seeking products and services to enhance their organization. The 2026 Convention will be held February 17-20, 2026, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Nashville, Tenn. For more information, go to www.nrbconvention.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.