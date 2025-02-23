Flags Flown at Half-Staff in Support of Ukraine
Governor Kathy Hochul today directed State landmarks to be illuminated in blue and yellow and directed flags on State buildings to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, February 24 in recognition of the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“As the home of the largest Ukrainian population in the United States, New York proudly stands with Ukraine in their fight against Russia’s deadly assault,” Governor Hochul said. “On the three year anniversary of the conflict, we recognize the victims of this tragedy and commit once more to the freedom and independence of Ukraine.”
Landmarks to be lit include:
- 1WTC
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- Empire State Plaza
- Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- Niagara Falls
- Moynihan Train Hall
- MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station
- State Education Building
- State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
- The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge
