Eskin Fundraising Training Fundraising, Friendship, Fun Next Broadcast: March 5th

Jim Eskin, Founder, Eskin Fundraising Training, LLC

A cloud of uncertainty hangs over government funding. American philanthropy must continue its leadership touching, improving and saving more lives, especially helping those who are struggling.”” — Jim Eskin

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eskin Fundraising Training continues its new virtual approach to heighten personal development and growth through dynamic interaction called Fundraising, Friendship, Fun enrichment broadcasts.It’s based on fundraising, friendship and fun — three pillars of good works profoundly linked and reinforcing one another. The mission is to energize the awesome passion, leadership and service of America’s 1.5 million non-profits and boost the synergy of the men, women and youth who reflect Abraham Lincoln’s “better angels of our nature.”Programs are offered free of charge to professional and volunteer non-profit leaders from organizations of all different sizes, missions and parts of the country. There are even international non-profit leaders participating. The common denominator is men, women and youth benefiting from joining together in a “learning community” in which everyone has wisdom, experience and personal insights to share to enrich discussions. The intent is for everyone to grow and enjoy themselves while doing so — embracing the spirit of “edutainment” at its finest.Since its launch in 2018, Eskin Fundraising Training has devoted itself to partnering with the non-profit sector to empower it to develop more resources to accomplish noble missions. Eskin Fundraising Training is arguably the nation's only consulting firm that focuses exclusively on demystifying the art and science of fundraising, and training, inspiring and preparing non-profit leaders to overcome the fear of asking for gifts that keep far too many good causes from achieving their potential impact.Non-profits — programs, services, staff and particularly the beneficiaries of the mission — deserve the best. More money means more mission. The work matters. The goal is non-profits who can mightily pull their oars in achieving a stronger, healthier, happier, safer and more socially just world.The Fundraising, Friendship, Fun broadcast schedule is organized around Zoom-based 60-minute enrichment broadcasts, hosted the first Wednesday of each month, 4 to 5 pm, Central time. The goal is a stimulating an interactive exchange between subject matter experts and audiences. This is a strategic departure from the traditional webinar format of one topic, one speaker and prepared questions. Learning community partners of professional and volunteer non-profit leaders deserve better. For context, think of the chemistry of lively TV talk shows. The emphasis is placed on thoughtful, spontaneous and free flowing conversations. You can register for the March 5th broadcast here. Enrichment broadcasts feature four segments:(a) What’s trending in philanthropy? A discussion of news, developments and opportunities and challenges.(b) MIA — Missions In Action — Stories of inspiring non-profits from around the country who are truly making a positive difference featuring professional and volunteer leaders reinforced by video and other visual support. They will be challenged to delineate how their initiatives stand out from all other good causes. They will also share their priorities for their first or next million-dollar gift.(c) Fundraising Urgent Care — The experts will respond to inquiries from the audience about patching up operational wounds and moving their good causes forward.(d) The Closing Bell — Highlights of chief lessons of the show and topics on the horizon to be addressed in future shows.The second enrichment broadcast is scheduled for Wednesday, March 5th, 4 to 5 pm, Central time. Interested parties are encouraged to spread the word and encourage friends and colleagues seeking to lead happier, healthier and more fulfilling journeys to join the forums.The central idea behind the Eskin Fundraising Training “learning community” is that no single individual has all the answers, but collectively within the meeting space — physical or virtual — the answers are almost always in the room. To help lead the discussions, programs will feature subject matter experts from a wide range of disciplines including but reaching far beyond fundraising and advancement. This recognizes that work, like life itself, is complex and multi-dimensional. The core group of subject matter experts provides breadth and depth of wisdom, experience and compelling insights on the challenges and opportunities confronting the quality of life. From month to month the lineup will be updated to reflect the ever-changing environment.The sage voices helping lead the discussions in the March program include:• Leonardo Zangrando, Founder, Talk for Impact;• Kristi Natalino, PhD, Physical Therapy, treating the whole person — body, mind and soul;• Don Gleason, President, Achieve New Heights;• Marjorie Hope, Author, CONNECTIPLOMACY: Using our Differences to Connect;• Rhanda Luna, Social Justice is Everyone's Business;• Pam Tyler, Putting Special in Special Events.This isn’t about creating echo chambers. Debate is healthy and is embraced. Different perspectives strengthen overall thinking and conclusions. The focus will always fiercely be on substantive issues and how best to progress within organizations and daily lives. The audience is expected to provide best thinking — open, frank and fact-based input and feedback through questions, comments and personal stories.“With a cloud of uncertainty over government funding, this is an ideal time for the non-profit sector to come together to communicate, collaborate, share experiences and ideas for mutual benefit,” according to Eskin.Episodes will be recorded and available on demand through social media channels.Eskin Fundraising Training is also working with its producer, John Largent, CEO Largent Media, to provide a separate series of stimulating non-interactive videos addressing targeted “how-to” topics in the advancement arena.“Most people are terrified of fundraising and asking for gifts. Like most other fears, this is primarily a fear of the unknown. It doesn’t have to be this way. By pulling back the curtain and revealing the art and science of fundraising, it becomes a matter of learning it, doing it and doing better. As a result, non-profits can more successfully develop much needed resources to champion their respective good works” stated Eskin.After a successful career leading advancement for three institutions of higher education, Jim Eskin’s consulting practice, Eskin Fundraising Training, launched in 2018, builds on the success of his more than 250 fundraising workshops, webinars, webcasts, podcasts and board sessions, and provides the training, coaching and support services to equip non-profit leaders to replace fear of fundraising with comfort and confidence. He has authored more than 150 guest columns that have appeared in daily newspapers, business journals and blogs across the country, and publishes Stratagems, a monthly e-newsletter exploring timely issues and trends in philanthropy. Sign up here for a free subscription. He is author of 10 Simple Fundraising Lessons, an 82-page common sense guide to understanding the art and science of fundraising, and How to Score Your First or Next Million-Dollar Gift, 104 pages filled with strategies, best practices and homework assignments. Both are available in print and digital formats through Pathway, the book distributor, and Amazon. Quantity discounts are available to non-profits who want to share books with teams of management, development staff, board and volunteers. Eskin is also available for customized virtual training for boards, staff, and fundraising committees. 