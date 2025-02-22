COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.Read Announcement
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
Foodborne Illness
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination
- Company Name:
- Lyons Magnus LLC
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Frozen supplemental shakes
Company Announcement
FRESNO, Calif. – February 22, 2025 – Lyons Magnus LLC (“Lyons Magnus”) today announced that it is voluntarily recalling 4 oz. Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial Frozen Supplemental Shakes due to the potential for the products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Lyons Magnus is taking this action in response to a recall of the products by their manufacturer, Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. (“Prairie Farms”) from the Prairie Farms facility in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Lyons Magnus handled distribution of the recalled products, which were manufactured and supplied to Lyons Magnus by Prairie Farms. The recalled products were distributed primarily to long-term care facilities and were not available for retail sale. As soon as Lyons Magnus learned of the issue, it took immediate action to halt the purchase of all products from the affected Prairie Farms facility, notify customers, and ensure that impacted products were removed from distribution nationally. Lyons Magnus’ utmost concern is protecting consumers.
The recalled products were distributed throughout the United States and packed in 4 oz. cartons under the Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial brand names. The top of the carton has printing that identifies the Lot Code and Best By Date for these products. A chart listing all recalled products is provided below.
The recall is being conducted in cooperation with Prairie Farms, Sysco, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. According to a statement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, there have been 38 illnesses associated with the strain of Listeria monocytogenes that may have contaminated these products, including 11 deaths.
Anyone who has a recalled product in his or her possession should quarantine the recalled products. Consumers with questions may visit the Lyons Magnus website at ***.lyonsmagnus.com for more information or contact us at frozenshakerecall@lyonsmagnus.com.
The recalled products are:
|
Key
|
Item Number
|
Product Name
|
BB (Best By)
|
1
|
1733
|
ReadyCare Frozen Vanilla Shake
|
022125 to 022126
|
2
|
1734
|
ReadyCare Frozen Chocolate Shake
|
022125 to 022126
|
3
|
1735
|
ReadyCare Frozen Strawberry Shake
|
022125 to 022126
|
4
|
1736
|
ReadyCare Frozen Vanilla Shake NSA
|
022125 to 022126
|
5
|
1737
|
ReadyCare Frozen Strawberry Shake NSA
|
022125 to 022126
|
6
|
1747
|
ReadyCare Frozen Chocolate Shake Plus
|
022125 to 022126
|
7
|
1749
|
ReadyCare Frozen Strawberry Shake Plus
|
022125 to 022126
|
8
|
1754
|
ReadyCare Frozen Vanilla Shake Plus
|
022125 to 022126
|
9
|
1844
|
ReadyCare Frozen Strawberry Banana Shake NSA
|
022125 to 022126
|
10
|
3633
|
ReadyCare Frozen Chocolate Shake NSA
|
022125 to 022126
|
11
|
3338
|
Imperial Frozen Vanilla Shake
|
022125 to 022126
|
12
|
3339
|
Imperial Frozen Chocolate Shake
|
022125 to 022126
|
13
|
3340
|
Imperial Frozen Strawberry Shake
|
022125 to 022126
|
14
|
3341
|
Imperial Frozen Vanilla Shake NSA
|
|
15
|
3342
|
Imperial Frozen Strawberry Shake NSA
|
|
16
|
3364
|
Imperial Frozen Strawberry Banana Shake NSA
|
|
17
|
3699
|
Imperial Frozen Chocolate Shake NSA
|
About Lyons Magnus
A leader in the food industry, Lyons Magnus produces and markets a wide array of products for the global foodservice and food ingredient channels. Lyons Magnus’ expertise includes a robust product development platform and the ability to commercialize both custom formulations and premium Lyons brand products.
Contacts
Aaron Palash / Spencer Hoffman / Catherine Simon Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
+1 212-355-4449