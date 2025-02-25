Globalturk Capital to Host Exclusive Event on Investment Trends in Türkiye with the London Stock Exchange

Barış Öney – Founder & Managing Partner, Globalturk Capital; CEE Leadership Council Member & Türkiye Representative, GPCA

A High-Level Briefing on Private Capital Trends in Türkiye to Take Place at the London Stock Exchange

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Globalturk Capital , in association with the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and in collaboration with the Global Private Capital Association (GPCA), will host an exclusive briefing at the London Stock Exchange on February 27, 2025. Themed “2025 Outlook on Private Capital in Türkiye and Environs – London,” this high-profile event will convene leading investors, policymakers, and industry experts to explore the evolving landscape of private capital in the region.Distinguished Speakers:Cevdet Yılmaz – Vice President, Republic of TürkiyeFatih Kacır – Minister of Industry and Technology, Republic of TürkiyeBurak Dağlıoğlu – President, Investment Office of the Presidency, Republic of TürkiyeArda Ermut, CEO of Turkiye Wealth FundCharlie Walker – Deputy CEO, London Stock Exchange Barış Öney – Founder & Managing Partner, Globalturk Capital; CEE Leadership Council Member & Türkiye Representative, GPCAA Unique Opportunity for Investors & Industry Leaders:Organized by Barış Öney and the Globalturk Capital team, in association with the LSE and in partnership with GPCA and the Investment Office of the Presidency, the event will provide in-depth discussions on investment trends, economic outlooks, and private capital opportunities in Türkiye and surrounding regions.For the full agenda and speaker details, visit: https://globalturkcapital.com/annualbriefing2025-london/ About Globalturk Capital:Founded in 2011, with operations in Istanbul and London, Globalturk Capital helps Turkish companies accelerate growth by securing foreign strategic and financial partners, including private equity and venture capital. The firm also supports post-partnership processes and assists companies seeking to sell by connecting them with potential buyers.Additionally, Globalturk Capital provides strategic business development consultancy, guiding Turkish and other emerging market companies through growth via acquisitions or direct investments in the UK, Europe, and the US. The firm also advises foreign private equity and venture capital funds, as well as multinational companies, on expanding through acquisitions or partnerships in Türkiye and other emerging markets.Since 2015, Globalturk Capital has been dedicated to raising awareness and understanding of private capital in Türkiye by organizing international private capital events in Istanbul, London, New York, and Washington, D.C., in collaboration with international insitutions like GPCA and LSE. These events have become the premier gathering for investors from around the world, not only in Türkiye but across the region.For more information, visit www.globalturkcapital.com

