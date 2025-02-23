PHILIPPINES, February 23 - Press Release

February 23, 2025 Gatchalian files resolution to probe proliferation of love scams, use of cryptocurrencies Senator Win Gatchalian wants to investigate the proliferation of love scams and other online frauds perpetrated previously by Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) which are now banned in the country. "We need to re-evaluate and strengthen the policy banning POGOs and reassess the use of cryptocurrencies in the country," Gatchalian said as he filed Senate Resolution No. 1317. Relevant government agencies must continue to collaborate with international partners to develop and implement effective interventions designed to curtail the rampant online love scams and to track down and prosecute scammers across borders, he added. The Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) reported eight cases of online love scams in January this year and 72 cases last year. The Australian Federal Police even reported that around 5000 Australians were victimized by a love scam center operating in the Philippines, and around AUS$24 million were lost to the scammers who targeted mostly male Australian nationals aged 35 to 80 via online dating apps. As POGOs originally perpetrated love scams, there is a need to re-evaluate and strengthen the existing POGO ban or implement stricter monitoring and enforcement measures, Gatchalian said. He further noted that perpetrators of love scams often employed sophisticated tactics, including the creation of fake online identities and use of social engineering techniques, while exploiting the victims' vulnerabilities. "These fraudulent activities are frequently linked to organized cybercriminals including illegal online gaming operators and cryptocurrency transactions that provide perpetrators with an untraceable means of transferring and laundering illicit funds. Perpetrators usually target victims across borders using online platforms, creating a global network where scammers can exploit people from various countries due to difficulty in tracking them down across different jurisdictions," noted Gatchalian. "The use of cryptocurrencies in these scams also warrants a second look as it poses a significant challenge to regulators and law enforcement due to the cross-border nature of these transactions and its concealability," he said. Gatchalian naghain ng resolusyon upang imbestigahan ang paglaganap ng love scam, cryptocurrency Naghain ng resolusyon si Senador Win Gatchalian upang imbestigahan ang paglaganap ng mga love scams at iba pang online fraud na ginagawa na noon pa ng Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) na ngayon ay ipinagbabawal na sa bansa. "Kailangang suriin nating muli at palakasin ang polisiyang pagbabawal sa mga POGO at muling pag-aralan ang paggamit ng mga cryptocurrencies sa bansa," sabi ni Gatchalian kasunod ng inihain niyang Senate Resolution No. 1317. Kailangan ng pakikipagtulungan at koordinasyon ng mga ahensya ng gobyerno sa kanilang international counterparts upang bumuo at magpatupad ng mga epektibong interbensyon upang pigilan ang paglaganap na mga love scam at usigin ang mga scammer na nagkalat sa iba't ibang lugar, dagdag ng senador. May walong kaso ng online love scam na iniulat ang Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) nitong Enero ng taon at 72 kaso noong nakaraang taon. Iniulat pa ng Australian Federal Police na humigit-kumulang limang libong Australian ang nabiktima ng isang love scam center na nag-ooperate sa Pilipinas, at humigit-kumulang AUS$24 milyon ang nawala dahil sa pang-iiscam na ito na nakapambiktima ng mga lalaking Australian nationals na may edad 35 hanggang 80 sa pamamagitan ng online dating apps. Dahil sa POGO lumaganap ang mga love scam, kinakailangang masuring muli at palakasin ang umiiral na pagba-ban sa mga POGO o kaya ay magpatupad ng mas mahigpit na monitoring at enforcement measures, sabi ni Gatchalian. Dagdag niya, ang mga gumagawa ng mga love scam ay kadalasang gumagamit ng mga sophisticated na taktika, kabilang ang paglikha ng mga pekeng online identities at paggamit ng mga social engineering techniques, habang sinasamantala ang kahinaan ng mga biktima. "Ang mga mapanlinlang na aktibidad na ito ay madalas na nauugnay sa mga organisadong cybercriminal kabilang ang mga iligal na online gaming operator at mga transaksyong cryptocurrency para hindi ma-detect ang paglilipat ng mga pondo na kanilang nakuha. Karaniwang tinatarget ng mga salarin ang mga biktima sa iba't ibang lugar gamit ang online platform. Nakalikha na ang mga kriminal na ito ng isang global network upang makapambiktima sila ng mas marami pang indibidwal saan mang sulok ng mundo upang hindi sila basta basta ma-trace," sabi ni Gatchalian. "Ang paggamit ng mga cryptocurrencies sa mga scam na ito ay kailangan ding mabisitang muli dahil malaking hamon ito sa mga regulator at mga alagad ng batas lalo na't umiikot ang pera nang hindi nakikita," sabi niya.

