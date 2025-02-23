PHILIPPINES, February 23 - Press Release

February 23, 2025 TOL hails celebration of Baguio City's Penagbenga Festival Senate Majority Leader Francis 'TOL' Tolentino today hailed this year's celebration of the Penagbenga Festival, which showcases the vibrant culture and flower industry of Baguio City. "Baguio is a model for local governments nationwide because of its best practices in tourism, good governance, and entrepreneurship," said the senator. "The recent passage by the Senate of important amendments to Baguio's charter is aimed to enhance the city's capacity to build on its past successes and pursue a sustainable future," added Tolentino. The senator is referring to House Bill 7406, the "Revised Charter of the City of Baguio," which has been approved by both the Senate and House of Representatives. Tolentino is a principal co-sponsor of the bill. Earlier this month, Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong personally visited the Upper Chamber to thank the senators, including Senate Majority Leader Tolentino for shepherding the bill's passage. "By strengthening local governments, we also encourage people's participation in democracy and nation-building. I can attest to that as a former local chief executive myself," said Tolentino, a former three-term mayor of Tagaytay City and former president of the League of Cities of the Philippines.

