Mad Max Metzgar Signs Official MMA Sponsored Athlete Contract with XSport Mouthguards

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- XSport Mouthguards , the premier provider of custom mouthguards for mixed martial arts, is proud to announce the signing of mixed martial artist Mad Max Metzgar as an official sponsored athlete for the 2025 season. This partnership marks a significant step in Metzgar's career as he prepares for a headline fight at the Arnold Classic with Ohio Combat League 36 at Kemba Live.Meet ‘Mad’ Max MetzgarMad Max Metzgar, a rising star in the MMA world, has built an impressive undefeated amateur and pro career, showcasing his skills across various promotions nationwide. Known for his striking power and offensive grappling, it is easy to see why Metzgar has become a fan favorite. He has never lost a round. In his progression as an MMA professional, Max has built his own team, now mentoring and training over a dozen aspiring mixed martial artists.As he gears up for the 36th annual Arnold Classic, Metzgar is set to face off against a seasoned MMA veteran, which promises to be an electrifying fight. "I’m incredibly excited to headline The Arnold Classic in Columbus, OH.” said Metzgar. “This is the first of many main events you'll see me headline as I progress towards the UFC."Mad Max had this to say about his partnership with XSport Mouthguards, "I'm thrilled to partner with XSport Mouthguards because of their commitment to athlete safety in contact sports. Every time we step into the cage, we're putting our bodies on the line, and knowing that I have the best protection possible for my brain puts my mind at ease. Together, we can continue to promote a culture where the longevity of an athlete's career is regarded as important as their skills.”The Partnership with XSport MouthguardsXSport Mouthguards is proud to partner with Metzgar, who shares the company’s commitment to safety and performance in combat sports. XSport’s mouthguards, engineered with carbon fiber and precision 3D printing technology, offer a perfect fit with three layers of absorption to reduce concussion risks. "I’m thrilled to partner with XSport for their dedication to athlete safety," said Metzgar. "Knowing I have top-level protection lets me focus on my performance while prioritizing my health."What XSport Mouthguards Offers“Max’s dedication to MMA and his students aligns perfectly with our mission,” said Aaron Boggs, CEO of XSport Mouthguards. “We believe in providing athletes with the best protection so they can perform at their highest level. Max represents our values of elite performance and safety.” XSport will also collaborate with Metzgar’s team to test sensor technology for tracking biometrics, including heart rate, impact intensity, and more.Troy Speakman, Owner of Ohio Combat League, added, "Max embodies the spirit of MMA, and with XSport’s backing, we’re emphasizing both athlete safety and performance. Together, we aim to create a competitive environment where athletes can thrive."Join Us at the Arnold ClassicAs Metzgar prepares for OCL36 at the Arnold Classic, the partnership with XSport Mouthguards ensures he has the support he needs to make an impact in MMA. Tickets for OCL36 are available at www.OhioCombatLeague.com or www.GoTickets.com . This year, you can also meet UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones at the Arnold Classic. XSport is also sponsoring the Youth Martial Arts competition at the Columbus Expo Center. Stop by and see us!About XSport MouthguardsXSport Mouthguards is a leader in designing high-performance mouthguards for MMA and other contact sports. With cutting-edge carbon fiber technology, our mouthguards provide a precise fit and maximum protection to reduce concussion and dental injuries. Recently, we’ve expanded with NFL legend Tiki Barber as our spokesman and partnered with Cal Dental to provide XSport 3D printed mouthguards. At CES 2025, we unveiled a groundbreaking collaboration with Dianyx Technologies, integrating sensors to track real-time biometrics and enhance player safety. XSport remains committed to protecting athletes and improving performance through innovation.

