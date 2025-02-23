Perpetua Resources Corp. Investor News: If You Have Suffered Losses in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ: PPTA) You Are Encouraged to Contact The Rosen Law Firm About Your Rights

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ: PPTA) resulting from allegations that Perpetua Resources may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Perpetua Resources securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=35099 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On February 13, 2025, after market hours, Perpetua Resources filed a current report on Form 8-K with the SEC. This current report stated, in part, that the company had “released an updated cash flow model for the Stibnite Gold Project (the “Project”), which is based, in part, on basic engineering work completed by Ausenco Engineering USA South Inc. (“Ausenco”) in January 2025 (the “Financial Update”).” It further stated that the “Financial Update also applies fourth quarter 2024 cost estimates for construction and operations, consistent with the Basic Engineering analysis, as well as current and consensus commodity pricing for sales. While the Financial Model reflects an increase in initial and total capital expenditures and LOM AISC compared to the base model included in the 2020 Feasibility Study, the corresponding increase in commodity prices resulted in overall improvements to key economic metrics of Annual Average EBITDA and Annual Average Free Cash Flow while maintaining a similar after-tax NPV 5% at consensus pricing.”

On this news, Perpetua Resources’ common stock fell $2.68 per share, or 22.3%, to close at $9.29 per share on February 14, 2025.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Many of these firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

