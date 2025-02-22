Army Veteran Jimmy Villanueva quick to flash a smile

Army Veteran Jimmy Villanueva is quick to flash a smile, but that wasn’t always the case. For more than two decades, the former transport and supply soldier lived without most of his front teeth due to a motorcycle accident.

Now, Villanueva has a mouthful of pearly whites thanks to VA’s Homeless Veterans Dental Program (HVDP).

“They’re very professional, very clean, very polite and always make me feel comfortable,” he shared. His experience has been overwhelmingly positive and he can eat his favorite foods again, including cashews. “I’m very grateful.”

Villanueva’s journey to a new smile began when he was connected with HVDP through a VA caseworker. Managed by VA’s Office of Dentistry, the program provides dental services to homeless and at-risk Veterans to improve their quality of life. Under the care of Dr. Angela Pak, Villanueva was fitted for top- and bottom-partial dentures.

Dental services for 8,000 homeless Veterans

Homelessness is associated with a higher risk of dental issues, and HVDP focuses on connecting eligible Veterans to VA dental examinations, X-rays, cleanings, oral hygiene instructions, fillings, extractions and partial or full dentures. In fiscal year 2024, VA dental clinics provided over 59,000 dental procedures to almost 8,000 Veterans who had experienced or were at risk of experiencing homelessness.

The Office of Dentistry contributes to Veterans’ whole health by providing exceptional oral health care through patient-centered services. Over 81% of Veterans rated their VA dentist as a nine or 10, with 10 being the best score, according to results of the Dental Patient Satisfaction Survey. Studies have shown that dental care plays a significant role in improving outcomes for Veterans in rehabilitation programs, including more transitions to permanent housing and more success securing employment or financial stability.

Enrolled homeless Veterans seen right away

The chief of dental service for Greater Los Angeles VA, Dr. Owais Farooqi, emphasized the importance of enrolling in the program early. If a Veteran enrolled in a homeless Veteran program has an urgent or emergent dental need they don’t need to wait the full 60 days to get it addressed. They can be seen right away to allow staff to take care of the urgent issue. After completing 60 days of enrollment, VA can take care of their non-urgent care needs as well.

Villanueva is now working with a VA caseworker to get his own apartment through the Department of Housing and Urban Development – Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing program (HUD-VASH).

“Be patient and follow the flow because they take care of business,” he added.