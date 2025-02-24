INDUSTRY INBOX Teams up with Casting Directors and Talent Reps to Offer Free Support to Performers

...Since 2020, I haven’t had an office address to receive Actor snail-mail and postcards updating me on what they are working on. Industry Inbox is an easy way for talent to keep in touch.” — Howard Meltzer, CSA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With recent fires, ongoing industry challenges, and a growing sense of community loss, INDUSTRY INBOX, a platform designed to connect actors with casting directors, agents, and managers, is stepping up to support the artistic community. The company is waiving all fees for new and existing accounts, allowing actors to reach out with check-ins, updates, and introductions free of charge through April 2025.“During times like these, rebuilding community and supporting each other is more important than ever,” said Seth Coltan, Co-Founder of INDUSTRY INBOX. “We wanted to do something meaningful for artists who may be struggling financially or looking to reconnect. Waiving fees is our way of removing barriers and encouraging communication within the industry.”The service was created to streamline and simplify connections between performers and industry professionals. actors can send digital postcards—short, concise updates—to casting directors, agents, and managers signed up with the platform. Importantly, the platform does not clutter users’ inboxes. Casting and talent representatives can log in at their convenience to view these updates and reply with emoji reactions as encouragement and acknowledgement.“In this business, relationships are everything. It’s so important for actors to have opportunities to connect with industry professionals and build a strong community. I’m happy to be a part of something that fosters these connections and provides a space for actors to grow, learn, and support one another—especially when it’s accessible to all. Building relationships is key, and I’m proud to contribute to that” says Christina Price, talent agent at Worldwide Artists Group.Casting director Howard Meltzer continues, “I recently started using Industry Inbox. Since 2020, I haven’t had an office address to receive Actor snail-mail and postcards updating me on what they are working on. Industry Inbox is an easy way for talent to keep in touch.”Nearly 100 industry professionals have signed up for the launch to receive updates through INDUSTRY INBOX, with new professionals being onboarded constantly. Casting directors and talent representatives interested in joining can learn more and sign up at: www.industryinbox.com/casting-and-talent-reps/ Actors can use the link and code below to access the platform's full functionality for free:Sign up here: www.industryinbox.com/gift Code: community“Our hope is that this effort sparks some healing and connection,” added Seth. “It’s about reminding our industry that even in challenging times, community can thrive.”For more information, visit www.industryinbox.com

Industry Inbox For Performers

