Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with President of the United States of America Donald J. Trump

CANADA, February 22 - The Prime Minister and the President of the United States spoke today about the war in Ukraine, ahead of Monday’s virtual G7 meeting. The Prime Minister also updated the President about shared progress at the Canada-U.S. border combatting fentanyl, including the work of Canada’s new Fentanyl Czar and Canada’s listing of cartels. The Prime Minister noted seizures of fentanyl at the border have decreased.

