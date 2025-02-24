Oregon UAS Accelerator Announces Spring 2025 Cohort, Driving Innovation in Unmanned Aerial Systems

the sun rises on the 5 new companies joining the spring 2025 cohort at the oregon uas accelerator These are the members of the 2025 Spring Cohort of the Oregon UAS Accelerator The Oregon UAS Accelerator is hosting the Proven in Pendleton cUAS Challenge. A pitch competition offering a $100,000 grand prize to the top counter UAS innovation presented.

PENDELTON, OR, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Oregon UAS Accelerator , a premier program for unmanned aerial systems ( UAS ) innovation, today announced the selection of five cutting-edge companies for its Spring 2025 cohort. This diverse group of startups represents the forefront of UAS technology, poised to revolutionize industries from agriculture to defense.Selected Companies for the the Spring 2025 cohort include:3Autonomy LLC:Developing an NDAA-compliant utility quadrotor platform with a Modular Open Systems Architecture, focusing on re-shoring critical supply chain components for the U.S. sUAS market.Accipiter Aeroworks:A Nevada-based company focused on developing innovative solar-powered aircraft for long-duration missions. Their goal is to create unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) capable of extended flight times by harnessing solar energy, aiming for multi-day continuous flight operations through a series of fly-land-recharge-fly cycles to significantly extend mission endurance.DroneSpotter:Offering airspace awareness as a service through custom IoT hardware that tracks drone Remote ID signals, providing real-time and historical data via a cloud-based platform.Morgan Geospatial:A high-quality provider of private, commercial, and government/municipal aerial UAV/Drone services, including photography, video, mapping, geospatial analysis, agriculture, construction management, and utility inspection. The company is also developing a unique family of UAS airframes for enhanced performance and extended capabilities.Ziz Defense Company:Creating an AI-powered defense architecture for detecting and neutralizing UAV threats, combining acoustic triangulation and high-precision LiDAR technology.Accelerator Benefits: The selected companies will receive a comprehensive package of benefits valued at $165,000, including:• A $40,000 non-dilutive grant• Access to the state-of-the-art Pendleton UAS Range• Dedicated office and workshop space• Mentorship from industry experts• Participation in a 12-week intensive program covering pitch preparation, business fundamentals, grant writing, and technical development• Investor pitch deck creation and optimization• Opportunity to present and pitch their innovation to investors at the 2025 Pendleton Innovator ShowcaseQuotesJoseph Wyno, Executive Director of the Oregon UAS Accelerator, stated, "We're thrilled to welcome this exceptional group of innovators to our Spring 2025 cohort. Each of these companies brings unique expertise and groundbreaking ideas to the table. Their diverse range of technologies, from solar-powered VTOL aircraft to AI-powered defense systems, exemplifies our commitment to fostering dual-use development in the unmanned systems industry. We're excited to see how they'll leverage our resources, including the Pendleton UAS Range, to accelerate their growth and contribute to Oregon's position as a leader in UAS innovation."Maxwell Anderson, CEO of 3Autonomy LLC, commented, "Being selected for the Spring 2025 Oregon UAS Accelerator cohort is a critical opportunity for us to prove that high-quality UAS manufacturing can thrive in the U.S., starting right here in Pendleton. We're committed to building U.S.-made drones in Oregon, relieving our dependence on foreign-made unmanned systems."Joshua Rubenstein, CEO of Ziz Defense, added, "The resources and support provided by the Oregon UAS Accelerator will be instrumental in driving the development and deployment of our counter-drone solutions. The extensive flight testing support and access to the Pendleton UAS Range's state-of-the-art facilities will allow us to rigorously validate our systems under real-world conditions."Industry ImpactThe Oregon UAS Accelerator continues to solidify Pendleton's position as a premier hub for UAS, UAV, and URS innovation. This cohort's diverse range of technologies demonstrates the program's commitment to fostering dual-use development of unmanned systems industry.About the Oregon UAS AcceleratorThe Oregon UAS Accelerator is a 12-week intensive program designed to propel early-stage UAS companies to market readiness. By providing access to world-class testing facilities, funding, and expert mentorship, the accelerator aims to position Pendleton as a global leader in unmanned systems innovation.

