Award-Winning Service: ALP Heating Recognized Again as Best of the Best in the GTA

ALP Heating, a Vaughan-based company secures its second consecutive ‘Best of the Best’ award and third ‘Best of Awards,’ recognized for its expertise, transparency, and customer-first approach.

Vaughan, Ontario, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When ALP Heating first won a HomeStars’ Best of Award three years ago, it was a moment of validation for the company’s commitment to honest, high-quality service. Now, with a second straight Best of the Best win and a third Best of Awards under its belt, the company has cemented itself as one of the GTA’s most trusted names in HVAC.

"These awards aren’t just about us - they represent the trust our customers place in our team," says Alex Petlach, owner of ALP Heating. "We take that trust seriously. Whether we’re fixing a furnace, installing a gas line, or helping homeowners cut their heating bills, we treat every job like it’s our own home."

That approach has helped ALP Heating become a household name in the Greater Toronto Area, known for expert furnace repairs, HVAC maintenance, and gas line installations. With another round of top industry recognition under its belt, the company is proving that integrity and customer-first service win in the long run.

Keeping Homes Warm: The Most Common Winter Furnace Problems (and Quick Fixes)

With winter in full swing, heating failures are one of the biggest headaches homeowners face. ALP Heating’s team sees the same avoidable furnace issues year after year - and the good news is, some can be fixed without calling a pro.

"Sometimes, people think their furnace is broken, but it’s really just a clogged filter or a dead thermostat battery," says Alex. "Before you panic, check these first."

Top 3 Reasons Furnaces Stop Working:

Dirty air filters – Clogged filters restrict airflow, forcing the furnace to work harder.

– Clogged filters restrict airflow, forcing the furnace to work harder. Thermostat issues – Incorrect settings or dead batteries can prevent the furnace from turning on.

– Incorrect settings or dead batteries can prevent the furnace from turning on. Ignition failures – If the ignition system isn’t working, the furnace won’t generate heat.

What to check before calling a technician:

Ensure the thermostat is on “heat” and set higher than the room temperature. Replace the furnace filter if it’s dirty. Make sure the furnace panel is closed securely – some models won’t run if the door is loose. Check the circuit breaker – if the furnace isn’t getting power, that could be the issue.

"If you go through this checklist and the furnace still isn’t working, that’s when it’s time to call us," Alex advises.

Beyond HVAC: ALP Heating’s Expertise in Gas Line Installations

While most people call ALP Heating for furnace repairs and HVAC work, the company is seeing a surge in gas line installation requests – especially as homeowners upgrade their kitchens and outdoor spaces closer to spring and summer.

"People don’t always think of an HVAC company for gas lines, but we do a lot of them – especially in the spring," says Alex. "Whether it’s a gas stove, a fireplace, or an outdoor BBQ, we make sure everything is installed safely. Gas is efficient and reliable, but it has to be done right."

With warmer months approaching, more homeowners are installing built-in gas BBQs, fire pits, and patio heaters. Unlike propane tanks, a direct gas line means never running out of fuel mid-BBQ – a game-changer for grilling enthusiasts.



ALP Heating specializes in professional gas line installations across Vaughan and the GTA, helping homeowners upgrade to built-in BBQs, fire pits and patio heaters safely and efficiently.

"I always tell people, once you switch to a gas line for your BBQ, you’ll never go back," Alex adds with a laugh.

ALPCare: The Smart Way to Save on HVAC Costs as Prices Keep Rising

With the cost of living soaring and new tariffs driving up prices, homeowners are looking for ways to cut expenses without sacrificing comfort. One of the easiest ways to save? Preventative maintenance.

"Everything is getting more expensive — energy, home repairs, even the cost of new HVAC equipment," says Alex Petlach, owner of ALP Heating. "The best way to save is to prevent problems before they start. ALPCare gives homeowners peace of mind by keeping their heating and cooling systems in top shape — without the surprise repair bills."

Why Homeowners Are Joining ALPCare:

Regular tune-ups to catch small issues before they turn into costly repairs.

to catch small issues before they turn into costly repairs. Priority service during peak seasons, so you’re not left waiting in the cold.

during peak seasons, so you’re not left waiting in the cold. Exclusive discounts on repairs and maintenance, making HVAC care more affordable.

"We know every dollar counts right now, so we’re putting together a deal that makes ALPCare even more accessible," says Alex. "Watch for the announcement next month — this is the best time to lock in savings."

