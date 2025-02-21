Black History Month offers a chance to celebrate historic contributions

As we celebrate Black History Month, we honor the long and distinguished history of Veterans who have served our nation with dedication, as well as the pioneers who have advocated for improvements in the delivery of benefits and care for Veterans.

From Dr. Howard Kenney to Vernice Ferguson, from Viola Johnson to Jesse Brown and beyond, Black leaders have been a force for positive change at VA, and it’s through their examples that we continue to find new ways to improve support for Veterans, caregivers and survivors.

As we look to the future, we remain committed to building on the foundation laid by these remarkable leaders. Together, we can continue to make meaningful progress and uphold the values that these trailblazers have championed.

Visit VA Careers now to learn more about the contributions of Black Americans to our military and to VA. While you’re there, find out more about how you can join our team and become our next great innovator.