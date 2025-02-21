VA Secretary Doug Collins Highlights Accomplishments in First 30 Days

VA Secretary Doug Collins outlined key accomplishments at VA during the first 30 days of the Trump administration, emphasizing the department’s commitment to prioritizing Veterans.

“The Veteran is back first at the VA,” Collins stated. “We’re putting the Veteran first in everything we do.”

A key change includes eliminating Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, reallocating $14 million toward Veterans’ health care and caregiver programs. Additionally, the department has identified and redirected $98 million to further support health care benefits for Veterans.

VA has also revised its flag policy, now exclusively flying the American flag and the POW/MIA flag at its facilities. “For all of us who served in uniform, that American flag…it’s what unites us,” Collins said.

Efforts to combat waste, fraud, and abuse are also underway. The department has assigned employees to scrutinize contracts, ensuring funds are spent efficiently. As a result, $178,000 previously allocated for Politico newsletters has been redirected to Veterans.

“30 days in, Donald Trump hasn’t let up. Guess what? We haven’t let up here at the VA either.” Collins concluded.

For more updates on VA policies and initiatives, visit news.va.gov.